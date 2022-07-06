First Student Launches New School Bus Driver Hiring Initiative

CINCINNATI, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As preparations begin for the 2022 – 23 school year, school transportation leader First Student launches "School Starts with YOU!," a new hiring initiative to recruit school bus drivers who want to make a difference in children's lives.

First Student logo (PRNewswire)

Candidates who are committed to safety and customer service and who have a genuine, caring attitude toward children can learn more and apply online at workatfirst.com.

"Bus drivers play a critical role in supporting a child's education from the very start," said First Student CEO and President John Kenning. "Not only do they enable students and their families to access the safest transportation option to and from school, but they also are important caretakers who set the tone for a successful school day."

First Student provides paid training, including rigorous classroom and behind-the-wheel training for new drivers, as well as continuous training throughout the year. First Student offers competitive wages; an inclusive and diverse working environment; and a flexible, set schedule with nights, weekends and holidays off. It is an ideal job for stay-at-home parents and retirees.

In addition to traditional benefits, being a driver for First Student comes with a unique reward – the connections that occur when caring for children. "This is more than a job; it is a calling. We consistently hear from our drivers that they look forward to interacting with the students on their school bus each day and watching them grow," said Kenning.

First Student is the largest provider of school transportation in North America. The company partners with school districts in 38 US states and seven Canadian provinces to provide unmatched care and the safest ride to and from school for millions of students and their families.

About First Student

As a leading school transportation solutions provider in North America, First Student strives to provide the best start and finish to every school day. With a team of highly-trained drivers and the industry's strongest safety record, First Student delivers reliable, quality services, including full-service transportation and management, special-needs transportation, route optimization, and scheduling, maintenance, and charter services with a fleet of about 40,000 buses. For more information, visit firststudentinc.com.

Media Contacts

Sarah Cook, Vehr Communications, scook@vehrcommunications.com

Jen Biddinger, First Student, jen.biddinger@firstgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE First Student