I-Mab to Host 2022 R&D Day

GAITHERSBURG, MD. and SHANGHAI, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab ("I-Mab" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel biologics, today announced that it will host its 2022 Research and Development (R&D) Day on July 20, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/I-Mab) (PRNewswire)

I-Mab's 2022 R&D Day will include presentations from the Company's management team including Dr. Jingwu Zang, Founder, Chairman and Acting CEO; Dr. Andrew Zhu, President; Dr. Jerry Wang, Chief Scientific Officer; Dr. John Hayslip, Chief Medical Officer, and distinguished external thought leaders from academic, clinical and investment areas. The Company aims to provide a comprehensive update on its business strategy, clinical development of its key innovative assets as well as its next generation preclinical programs.

The R&D Day Mandarin session will begin at 9:00 am China Standard Time (CST), and the English session will begin at 8:00 am EST on July 20, 2022. Participants are advised to register in advance via links below:

Mandarin Session (Simultaneous Interpretation Included)

Date: Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Time: 09:00 am - 12:00 pm (China Standard Time)

Registration link: https://bm.p5w.net/questionnaire/detail/517

English Session

Date: Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Time: 08:00 am – 10:00 am (Eastern Daylight Time)

Registration link: Click Here

About I-Mab

I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is an innovation-driven global biopharma company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel and highly differentiated biologics for immuno-oncology diseases. The Company's mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients around the world through innovation. I-Mab's globally competitive pipeline of more than 20 clinical and preclinical-stage drug candidates is driven by its internal discovery and global partnerships for in-licensing, based on the Company's Fast-to-Proof-of-Concept and Fast-to-Market development strategies. The Company is progressing from a clinical-stage biotech company into an innovative global specialty biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge R&D capabilities, a world-class GMP manufacturing facility, and commercial capability. I-Mab has established its global footprint in Shanghai (headquarters), Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, Lishui and Hong Kong in China, and Maryland and San Diego in the United States. For more information, please visit http://www.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow I-Mab on LinkedIn, Twitter, and WeChat.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures which contain "forward-looking statements." You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate" and "expected." Forward-looking statements are based on I-Mab's current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. I-Mab undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

I-Mab Contacts

Richard Yeh Chief Operating Officer IR@i-mabbiopharma.com Gigi Feng

Chief Communications Officer PR@i-mabbiopharma.com

Investor Inquiries

The Piacente Group, Inc. Emilie Wu E-mail: emilie@thepiacentegroup.com Office line: +86 21 6039 8363





View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE I-Mab