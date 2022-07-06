Kristin Gomez Named Woman of the Year by National Hispanic Business Women Association

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kristin Gomez, senior group manager, regulatory compliance and eco-mobility, was named Woman of the Year by the National Hispanic Business Women Association (NHBWA) for her contribution to corporate responsibility. NHBWA annually recognizes three women for outstanding work in corporate responsibility, small business/entrepreneur and community service/nonprofit/education.

"NHBWA Woman of the Year is an incredible honor to recognize the impact that Kristin has not only in her environmental work but also in her passion and dedication to supporting her local community," said Yuval Steiman, director, eco-compliance and research, Hyundai Motor North America. "From implementing eco-initiatives to advocating for youth programs, Kristin's commitment to building a better tomorrow for future generations is an inspiration."

Gomez is president of the associate board and a longtime volunteer at Project Youth Orange County Bar Foundation (OCBF), an Orange County-based nonprofit which helps at-risk youth in Santa Ana with education resources. She is an active member of Hyundai's "Amigos Unidos" employee resource group, which is tasked with community engagement and raising cultural awareness at Hyundai.

Woman of the Year is awarded to women who are active in the community or with the NHBWA and have a history of business and entrepreneurial professional achievements.

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama.

