Peraton Appoints John Coleman President of Citizen Security & Public Services Sector

Coleman had served as acting sector president since the start of 2022

Coleman was previously president of Peraton's former Defense & Homeland Security sector

HERNDON, Va., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton has appointed John Coleman president of the company's Citizen Security & Public Services (CS&PS) sector.

As sector president, Coleman has operational oversight for program performance, growth objectives, and for aligning Peraton's strategic technology investment portfolio with customers' future mission requirements.

Coleman, a respected industry leader and experienced Peraton executive, has served as acting president of the CS&PS sector for the past six months. Prior to Peraton's rapid expansion in 2021, Coleman served as the president of the company's former Defense & Homeland Security sector.

"I'm truly honored to lead the CS&PS sector," said Coleman. "This team consistently proves that it can deliver on our customers' missions of consequence, and I look forward to expanding our partnerships with both new and existing customers."

The CS&PS sector's 3,500-plus employees support customers across the nation and abroad, including key contracts with the Department of Homeland Security, Department of State, U.S. Senate, U.S. Coast Guard Academy, Department of Labor, and numerous state and local contracts, including the County of San Diego. With a multi-billion-dollar new business pipeline, the sector is positioned for significant expansion under Coleman's leadership.

Commenting on Coleman's appointment, Peraton's chairman, president, and CEO Stu Shea stated, "John has been a trusted member of my leadership team for over four years, and I am confident that his significant experience in program management, business management, and customer relations and thorough understanding of growth strategy and program execution will help to positively differentiate Peraton's support of our current and future customers."

Prior to first joining Peraton in 2018, Coleman served as president of OMNIPLEX World Services International Investigations unit, where he managed a team of more than 2,000 cleared personnel and was accountable for strong customer relationships and program performance.

Earlier, Coleman was vice president of the Information and Mission Solutions business area of PAE National Security Solutions, responsible for a portfolio primarily focused on Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice customers. He previously served in a progression of senior P&L, program, and business management roles, including vice president, Service Center Operations division at the former FCi Federal, Inc., and program director, USCIS Application Support Center Contract with Northrop Grumman's former Technical Services sector.

Coleman earned his Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Science degrees in management from Clemson University. He is recognized as an industry leader for his proven expertise in program initiation, execution, transition, and management.

About Peraton

Peraton drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As the world's leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, we deliver trusted and highly differentiated national security solutions and technologies that keep people safe and secure. Peraton serves as a valued partner to essential government agencies across the intelligence, space, cyber, defense, citizen security, health, and state and local markets. Every day, our employees do the can't be done, solving the most daunting challenges facing our customers. Visit Peraton.com/News and follow Peraton on LinkedIn for news and updates.

