proteanTecs to Showcase Deep Data Analytics at DAC and SEMICON West 2022

HAIFA, Israel, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- proteanTecs, a global leader of deep data analytics for electronics health and performance monitoring, will exhibit and present at the 2022 Design Automation Conference (DAC) to be held from July 11-13 at the Moscone Center West in San Francisco. In addition, the company will speak on July 13 at the co-located SEMICON West.

proteanTecs to showcase predictive lifecycle monitoring at DAC 2022 (PRNewswire)

proteanTecs technical experts and solutions specialists will showcase how predictive lifecycle monitoring can address the performance, quality and reliability needs of manufacturers and service providers. Visitors can request a meeting here.

In the DAC program, proteanTecs will present alongside MediaTek and Cisco in a joint engineering track session titled 'Future Proofing Electronics with System Biometrics', to discuss gaps in existing approaches to chip and system production, and to highlight how new techniques will address emerging problems. Industry experts in system architecture, DFT and deep data analytics, from the three companies, will speak on July 12 from 3:30-5 p.m. in room 2010 on level 2.

At the co-located SEMICON West, proteanTecs' senior director of product marketing, Marc Hutner, will present on the Smart Manufacturing Stage as part of the 'Data Utilization & Analytics for Smart Manufacturing' session on July 13. The presentation titled 'Deep Data Analytics Powering Smart Manufacturing and System Health' will be held from 10:55-11:15 a.m. in the South Hall Expo.

"proteanTecs looks forward to once again participating in DAC and SEMICON West," said Uzi Baruch, Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) at proteanTecs. "As the industry continues to adopt deep data health and performance monitoring, we invite attendees to visit the proteanTecs DAC booth, to attend our technical sessions, or to schedule a meeting to see the proteanTecs platform in action."

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs is a leading provider of deep data monitoring solutions for advanced electronics in the Datacenter, Automotive, Communications and Mobile markets. Based on Universal Chip Telemetry™ (UCT), the company provides system health and performance monitoring, from production to the field. By applying machine learning to novel data created by on-chip UCT agents, the company's analytics platform delivers predictive insights and visibility, leading to new levels of quality, reliability and scale. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Israel with offices in New Jersey, California, India and Taiwan. For more information, visit: www.proteanTecs.com.

