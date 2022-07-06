SolarReviews.com Acquires Fixr.com

DENVER, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SolarReviews.com, the most authoritative consumer information website for the residential solar industry in America, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Fixr.com and FIXR NETWORKS SLU, its Spanish subsidiary.

SolarReviews is the largest consumer reviews website in the solar industry, with over 30,000 reviews, reaching over 2.6 million unique visitors each year interested in going solar. We are dedicated to ensuring homeowners have access to accurate and unbiased information about solar to help them make informed decisions. With a combination of reviews, along with engagement with solar installers, our core value proposition is consumer protection. (PRNewsfoto/SolarReviews.com) (PRNewswire)

Fixr.com is well known for its detailed cost guides, covering various types of maintenance, renovation, and building projects for the home. Having over 700 accurate and detailed cost guides for a wide array of home improvement and renovation projects, Fixr.com covers everything from kitchen and bathroom remodeling, roof replacement and repair to pest control, flooring, HVAC, and more.

At SolarReviews.com, we pride ourselves on not only providing detailed and accurate costs and savings information for adding solar panels to your home, but also connecting the end consumer with top-vetted solar installer businesses locally.

Our 5 types of quality content consist of:

A highly accurate solar cost and savings calculator;

Solar panel cost guides;

Unfiltered consumer reviews;

An expert rating system for installers that offers more insight into the contractor; and

High-quality articles and consumer guides written by solar industry experts

With over 800 partnerships that span across the US, competitive pricing, instant response times, educational and informative articles, and extensive reviews, SolarReviews.com has become the leading home solar panels website in the US.

This acquisition allows us to apply our expertise in connecting consumers with quality contractors and expand those efforts in the home renovation sector.

"We're very excited to take what Fixr.com offers to the next level. Their process for developing accurate cost guides for remodeling projects is excellent and we will add a number of other types of content to the site to make it a full-service home remodeling outlet. We are developing a number of remodeling cost calculators for the site including bathroom and kitchen remodeling cost calculators and will also add our consumer and expert rating systems for contractors. In addition, we will bring exciting and engaging lifestyle content covering style trends, DIY, and expert collaborations by recruiting interior design and home styling experts. Fixr.com will become the first home improvement website to offer a unique, "one-stop" resource for advice, information, costs, style, trends, and experts on all things home." said Andy Sendy, Chairman of SolarReviews.

As well as providing a platform to grow its business into a wide variety of home improvement verticals, the Fixr.com acquisition also gives SolarReviews.com a platform to grow its solar content business in Europe with Fixr.com having an office in Alicante, Spain, and the Fixr.es website already established as a brand in Spain.

