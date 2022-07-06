Successive Technologies offers robust & comprehensive eCommerce solutions to help fast-growing businesses deliver immersive customer experiences via scalable, engaging, and high-revenue online stores

DALLAS, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Successive Technologies, a next-gen (CMMI Level-3) technology consulting and services company specializes in digital transformation, today announced it has officially become a Certified Agency Partner with BigCommerce, a leading Open SaaS eCommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands. As a member of the BigCommerce Partner Program, Successive Technologies will now facilitate businesses across all industries to embrace omnichannel eCommerce, headless architecture, and other game-changing strategies powered by BigCommerce.

"In today's competitive eCommerce space, it's imperative for brands to have the right tools in their tech stack to enable digital teams to meet evolving consumer expectations and deliver compelling experiences with ease. Successive partnership with BigCommerce brings together deep expertise in advanced commerce strategies and adaptive retail solutions to help businesses future-proof their eCommerce investment and reach even more merchants, providing them flexibility at every step. We are honored to partner with the leading Open SaaS eCommerce platform and look forward to continued success together," said Gaurav (Gary) Malik, Chief Strategy Officer - Successive Technologies.

Successive Technologies has always set a benchmark by offering value-adding, comprehensive, and robust technological solutions for clients. Our certified eCommerce developers are exceptional at providing smart solutions to mission-critical design, merchandising, and technical challenges. Now, we will be providing a completely tailored experience that includes strategy, design, development, and BigCommerce optimization services. From BigCommerce migrations to custom BigCommerce themes, we got you covered. Through a collection of open APIs offered, we help merchants easily integrate BigCommerce with their existing ERP, CRM, order management system, email, shipping and fulfillment systems.

"As the needs of BigCommerce customers grow and diversify, it is important to us to grow the agency ecosystem to be able to serve unique customer needs" said Daniel Fertig, Vice President of Agency Partnerships at BigCommerce. "I'm excited to welcome Successive Technologies into our Certified agency group to bring their experience across digital, marketplace, marketing, analytics and more to the benefit of our joint customers"

Approximately 60,000 BigCommerce merchants look to the platform's robust agency partner ecosystem for support in creating differentiated shopping experiences to fuel their growth. Therefore, BigCommerce Agency Partners are carefully selected on the basis of offering best-in-class technologies, value and superior customer service.

About Successive Technologies

Founded in 2012, Successive Technologies specializes in digital transformation. They empower clients to build a future-proof solid foundation with an innovative approach, a unique perspective to problem-solving, and a digital native mindset. It also helps them provide enhanced customer experiences with speed and cost efficiencies. Deloitte has recognized successive as one of the Top 50 fastest growing technology companies for three years in a row. They have a global 800+ strong workforce that caters to customers across the globe.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) eCommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants with sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry's, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, SoloStove, Ted Baker and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

