ZeroEyes Receives Top Rating from Cyber Security Risk Firm BreachBits

A.I. gun detection software developer partners with BreachBits for continuous cyber risk monitoring

PHILADELPHIA, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , Inc., creators of the only A.I.-based video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced it is in the top 10% of most cyber-secure companies. The rating was issued by BreachBits, a firm that predicts, monitors, and reduces cyber risks through constant systems monitoring and assigns a BreachRisk™ Score based on a company's risk assessment. By partnering with BreachBits for continuous cyber risk monitoring, ZeroEyes is reinforcing its commitment to cybersecurity.

Backed by military-grade automation and A.I., BreachBits constantly monitors a company's susceptibility of being hacked through exhaustive security testing. Through this risk assessment, BreachBits has deemed ZeroEyes one of the most secure companies in its client portfolio.

"Our mission is to shorten emergency response times to save lives across America," says ZeroEyes Chief of Staff Kieran Carroll. "Monitoring our risk of a cyber attack on a continued basis is paramount. While most companies assess their cyber security annually, BreachBits allows us to monitor our security weekly and communicate a transparent BreachRisk™ Score, which is critical to maintaining the high standard of security our clients expect from us."

ZeroEyes' proprietary A.I. gun detection technology integrates with existing security cameras to instantly detect visible guns within range of the cameras. When a weapon is detected, ZeroEyes' military-trained operations center analysts verify the detection and alert first responders within 3-5 seconds. The company's A.I. security solution is currently in use in K-12 schools, universities, and businesses across the country and is monitored 24/7 by military veterans. Because of the critical nature of ZeroEyes' technology in crisis situations, cyber security is a necessity to ensure its systems are online and protected at all times.

"ZeroEyes has one of the best BreachRisk™ Scores we've seen, " says J. Foster Davis, Co-Founder of BreachBits. "Many of our clients operate in areas where lives are on the line – including ZeroEyes – and the highest standards of security matter. We're proud to provide our services to assist ZeroEyes in their critical mission to save lives."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified A.I. gun detection software solution that integrates into existing security cameras and mitigates mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos – ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and Special Operations military veterans, ZeroEyes delivers accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, within 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected. The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com.

About BreachBits

BreachBits® is a cyber risk-rating firm that's revolutionizing the way defenders talk about cyber risk, empowering stakeholders and all parts of an organization with easy-to-understand cyber risk scores. Led by a team of cyber warfare veterans and multi-disciplined professionals, we help defenders predict cyber attacks before they happen and communicate threats to key stakeholders. Organizations are both enabled and threatened by cyberspace today, but BreachBits helps leaders make informed business risk decisions. Learn more at: breachbits.com

(PRNewsfoto/ZeroEyes) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ZeroEyes