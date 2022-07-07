Castle Connolly Private Health Partners Is Proud to Receive rater8 Practice Excellence Award.

NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle Connolly Private Health Partners (CCPHP), one of the nation's leaders in the growing field of concierge (membership-model) medicine, is thrilled to receive the rater8 Excellence Award for " Highest Rated Practices Overall ". Rater8's Practice Excellence Award recognizes practices for going above and beyond in creating the best patient experience possible.

The recognition is based on the internal ratings collected by rater8 surveys and showcases an unrivaled level of patient care and enhanced connectivity provided by the concierge physicians in the CCPHP network.

"We'd like to thank all our outstanding partner physicians who helped us achieve this great level of patient satisfaction across the network. This recognition is a testament to all our partner physicians' hard work and commitment to delivering exceptional patient care." - said Sean Connolly, Chief Operating Officer at CCPHP.

In their online reviews, several CCPHP members emphasized the improved time, attention, and focus on building a long-lasting, personalized relationship with their concierge doctor.

"The concierge experience is so much better than with traditional medicine. Being able to take the time and understand the treatments creates a greater comfort level." - CCPHP Member

"I have been a patient for ten plus years and am extremely pleased with my doctor's competence, knowledge, and intelligence. In addition, he genuinely cares about his patients and provides excellent follow-up. His office is well run, and the staff is most helpful. I would recommend his concierge practice without reservation." - CCPHP Member

"Before my doctor joined CCPHP, wait times were lengthy. Now it is a very nice and relaxing experience where I can concentrate on preventive care, diet, exercise, and managing stress at a very leisurely pace. Very Happy." - CCPHP Member

About CCPHP

Castle Connolly Private Health Partners (CCPHP) works with exceptional physicians to create and support concierge (membership-based) healthcare programs that enable the optimal practice environment and the physician-patient relationship. Members (patients) pay an affordable fee to take advantage of a wide array of enhancements for a more convenient, comprehensive, collaborative, and personalized approach to support health and wellbeing.

About rater8

Rater8 is the leader in healthcare reputation management, which allows medical practices to capture patient feedback, enhance patient satisfaction, and grow online doctor reviews and ratings.

