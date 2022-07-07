Dalfen Industrial Acquires Sacramento Industrial Property

DALLAS, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalfen Industrial has acquired Belvedere Logistics Center, a Sacramento industrial property at 8301 Belvedere Ave. The 348,000 square foot property is 100% occupied by River City Storage and American Furniture Warehouse.

Belvedere Logistics Center, Sacramento, CA (PRNewswire)

The industrial property is located in the Power Inn submarket of Sacramento. The location is near US 50 which bisects I-5 and I-80. The access to these interchanges provides both east-west and north-south connectivity throughout the west coast, making Sacramento an excellent distribution hub. The tremendous infill location provides the ability to reach 67% of the population within 30 minutes and over 3.8 million people within 50 minutes. Other tenants in the area include Siemens, Ross Stores, Ferguson and Proctor & Gamble.

"Acquiring Belvedere Logistics Center provides access to another key west coast market that demonstrates both limited vacancy and new construction," said Rich Weiss, Market Officer for Dalfen's west region. "Sacramento's relative affordability and sustained population growth combine to make infill opportunities like this very attractive."

This acquisition is the 9th California property acquired by Dalfen Industrial since last June.

About Us

Dalfen Industrial LLC, headquartered in Dallas, is one of the largest buyers of industrial real estate in the United States and is a leader in the last-mile property sector. Their investment focus is on strategically located urban infill warehouses and distribution buildings. Dalfen currently owns and operates millions of square feet of premier industrial properties throughout the United States.

Media Contact:

press@dalfen.com

(PRNewsfoto/Dalfen Industrial) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dalfen Industrial