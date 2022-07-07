Geneva Financial Announces New Illinois Mortgage Branch Headed by Branch Manager Jonathan Gonzalez

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva Financial (Geneva), a direct mortgage lender operating in 46 states, has announced the opening of a new branch in Hoffman Estates, Illinois led by Branch Manager Jonathan Gonzalez. The opening of this new branch provides opportunities for local borrowers and buyers looking to navigate the current housing market.

New Illinois Mortgage Branch Manager Jonathan Gonzalez (PRNewswire)

"The focus on the human element at Geneva is what drew me in." Illinois Branch Manager Jonathan Gonzalez stated. "I want to be able to provide the best service for my clients that I can and a big part of that is treating them like people. This move to Geneva has been a fantastic experience and we are excited to see our branch continue to grow."

Based out of Hoffman Estates, IL, Gonzalez and his new branch proudly serve homebuyers throughout the state. The new branch will continue Geneva's exceptional service and extensive product offering through countless homebuyer and homeowner-focused products including Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Refinance, Reverse, Jumbo Loans, Condo Financing, and so much more.

In the mortgage industry since 2004, Gonzalez has dedicated himself to his Illinois market and is honored to be able to serve his home state with this move to Geneva Financial. In his free time, Jonathan loves spending time with his two boys at their soccer games, and at the movie theater and music concerts with his wife. But more than anything else, Jonathan is passionate about people and helping them achieve their goals.

Geneva Financial Named among Top 5 Mortgage Companies to Work For (PRNewsfoto/Geneva Financial, LLC) (PRNewswire)

