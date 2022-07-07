VoiceFoundry, a TTEC Digital business, Wins AWS 2022 Contact Center ANZ Partner of the Year Award

DENVER and SYDNEY, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), one of the largest, global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, today announced that VoiceFoundry, a TTEC Digital business, won the Amazon Web Services (AWS) 2022 Contact Center Partner of the Year award in the Australia/New Zealand (ANZ) region.

The award, presented at the 2022 AWS Partner Summit ANZ, recognizes VoiceFoundry's specialization, collaboration, and performance in helping clients drive innovation through digitally enabled contact center solutions with AWS. The annual AWS Partner Summit ANZ presents awards to a range of born-in-the-cloud and traditional services, software, and hardware partners that tapped into specializations and collaborations over the last year, according to AWS.

"We are proud to be recognized for the work we're doing with our clients across the ANZ region. Being named AWS 2022 Contact Center Partner of the Year for ANZ is a testament to our strong team and valuable partnership with AWS," said Christian Wagner, AWS Practice Lead, TTEC. "Redefining CX through automation and innovation with modern cloud contact center technology enables our clients to build customer loyalty at a time when consumers are increasingly selective in making purchasing decisions."

With a legacy of over 40 years in the contact center environment, VoiceFoundry's expertise is focused on the Amazon Connect portfolio of services. Amazon Connect is an easy-to-use omnichannel cloud contact center service offering superior, low-cost customer service at a using machine learning (ML), interactive voice response (IVR), and call center routing.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global community of partners that leverages programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings. This diverse network features 100,000 partners from more than 150 countries. Together, partners and AWS provide innovative solutions, solve technical challenges, win deals, and deliver value to mutual customers.

VoiceFoundry offers migration services, customer experience automation, end-to-end managed and support services, and custom software add-ins such as proprietary connectors to Salesforce, ServiceNow, and custom agent desktop interfaces, enabling a seamless customer experience across all channels.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is one of the largest global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end, digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The Company's nearly 62,000 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more, visit us at www.ttec.com.

Address 9197 South Peoria Street Englewood, CO 80112 Investor Contact Paul Miller paul.miller@ttec.com 303-397-8641 Media Contact Tim Blair tim.blair@ttec.com 303-397-9267

Color (PRNewsfoto/TTEC Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.