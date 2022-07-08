Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
American Elements CEO Michael Silver to Deliver Keynote at Annual Ceramics Expo Conference in Cleveland

Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Elements CEO Michael Silver will deliver the keynote address at the 2022 Ceramics Expo Conference on August 29th in Cleveland, Ohio. The speech is entitled "An Era of Opportunity: The Top 5 Post-Pandemic Growth Materials in Ceramics."

American Elements - The Materials Science Manufacturer. (PRNewsFoto/American Elements)
In the speech, Mr. Silver will discuss the most promising advanced materials that will experience significant growth in the current and future global post-pandemic climate. Industries impacted include green energy, space flight and mobile communications.

Additional information about the 2022 Ceramics Expo is available online at http://www.ceramicsexpousa.com.  For more information about American Elements and its product catalog of advanced materials, visit https://www.americanelements.com.

