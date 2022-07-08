Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
CatchMark Scheduled to Release Second Quarter 2022 Earnings on August 4, 2022

Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

ATLANTA, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CTT) will release its second quarter 2022 earnings on Thursday, August 4, 2022, following the market close.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

About CatchMark 
CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) invests in prime timberlands located in the nation's leading mill markets, seeking to capture the highest value per acre and to generate sustainable yields through disciplined management and superior stewardship of its exceptional resources. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in approximately 350,000 acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South. For more information visit www.catchmark.com.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.