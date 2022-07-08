THE YUMY CANDY COMPANY LAUNCHES IN HUNDREDS OF WALMART LOCATIONS NATIONWIDE, THE WORLDS LARGEST REVENUE COMPANY

VANCOUVER, BC, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Yumy Candy Company Inc., (CSE: TYUM) ("Yumy" or the "Company") Canada's first publicly traded low sugar, plant-based confectionery company, is pleased to announce that it will be rolled out into hundreds of locations in Walmart Canada. The Yumy Candy Company will be featured in the "Better for You" sections of Walmart's Nation wide. Walmart is a supercenter chain with 408 operating stores in almost every province across Canada. Walmart Canada is a subsidiary of Walmart Inc., a multinational retail corporation that operates a chain of supercenters, discount department stores, and grocery stores including e-commerce channels. Walmart Inc. was founded back in 1962 and as of April 2022, the conglomerate has 10,585 stores and clubs in 24 countries including Canada, the United States, India, Mexico, Central America, India, Chile, South Africa, Brazil amongst many others. Walmart is the world's largest company by revenue with roughly US$570 billion in annual revenue according to Fortune Global 500 in May 2022. It is also the largest employer in the world with 2.2 million employees worldwide.

Yumy Candy logo (CNW Group/Yumy Bear Goods Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Walmart has been one our biggest target customers from the beginning of our retail launch, as we aim to have our product accessible to everybody. We have worked very hard to make our product affordable and favourable for large scale retailers such as Walmart. Walmart is a complete game changer for our company as their customer base and outreach are second to none," states Erica Williams, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "As we continue to be promoted into notable retailers and vendors, we look to have Yumy Candy as a household staple in homes across North America."

The Yumy Candy is an affordable health-conscious low-sugar plant-based confectionery company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and it has developed a portfolio of healthier gelatine-free candies made from non-GMO ingredients with proprietary recipes. All of its products are free of gelatin, soy, gluten, nuts, dairy, eggs, sugar alcohols, artificial sweeteners and genetically modified organisms.

THE YUMY CANDY COMPANY INC.

Erica Williams, CEO

Telephone: (604) 449-2026 Email: investors@yumybear.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation. The information in this news release about future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time it was made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: general business, economic and social uncertainties; local and global market and economic uncertainties arising in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic; litigation, availability of key product ingredients, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the ability to effectively expand manufacturing and production capacity; the ability to obtain retail partners to distribute Company products, the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to attract, maintain and expand relationships with key strategic vendors; our ability to predict consumer taste preferences; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; the sufficiency of our cash to meet liquidity needs; those additional risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. Accordingly, the forward-looking statements discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of these known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Yumy Bear Goods Inc.