BYRON ALLEN'S ALLEN MEDIA GROUP LAUNCHES NEW TELEVISION SERIES 'WE THE PEOPLE WITH JUDGE LAUREN LAKE' IN 95 PERCENT OF THE COUNTRY

Daily One-Hour Court Series Launches in 95 Percent of U.S. Broadcast Syndication Markets and on Allen Media's Television Network JusticeCentral.TV

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Byron Allen's Allen Media Group (AMG) television division proudly announces nationwide clearance for the Fall 2022 launch of its 68th and newest HD television series WE THE PEOPLE WITH JUDGE LAUREN LAKE. This new court series is a daily/strip one-hour block of programming for Fall 2022 available to broadcast television stations, as well as global platforms, cable networks, and digital distribution. Over the past 13 years, AMG has launched seven court series, making it the largest owner/producer/distributor of television court programming in the world.

Allen Media Group's new court television series WE THE PEOPLE WITH JUDGE LAUREN LAKE launches in 95 percent of U.S. television markets in Fall 2022. (PRNewswire)

WE THE PEOPLE WITH JUDGE LAUREN LAKE has secured clearances with group-owned television stations including: FOX O&Os, CBS O&Os, Nexstar, Tegna, Weigel, Mission, Sinclair, Lockwood, Gray, Entravision, Hearst, Scripps, Corridor, Circle City Broadcasting, Block, Allen Media Broadcasting, Graham, COX Media Group, American Spirit, Bahakel, Sunbeam, and the CW 100+.

In addition to broadcast syndication television stations and station groups, all AMG's court programming is carried on AMG's television network JusticeCentral.TV, which is available in over 50 million U.S. homes and is carried on Comcast, DirecTV, Cox, ATT U-Verse, Mediacom, Verizon FiOS, DISH, Altice, Charter/Spectrum, and other major cable carriers nationwide and globally.

The initial AMG court series, AMERICA'S COURT WITH JUDGE ROSS, premiered in Fall 2010, and just began its thirteenth year of production. The additional AMG court series, also currently in production, are: JUSTICE FOR ALL WITH JUDGE CRISTINA PEREZ, JUSTICE WITH JUDGE MABLEAN, SUPREME JUSTICE WITH JUDGE KAREN, and THE VERDICT WITH JUDGE HATCHETT. These series are all currently carried in more than 95 percent of U.S. broadcast television markets, and on network and digital platforms globally.

Television viewers know sharp-witted lawyer and legal analyst Judge Lauren Lake from her previous nationally-syndicated television show, the MGM Television Emmy® Award-winning series, LAUREN LAKE'S PATERNITY COURT, where Judge Lake helped litigants resolve paternity-related legal issues.

"We at Allen Media Group are beyond elated to add WE THE PEOPLE WITH JUDGE LAUREN LAKE to our already stellar portfolio of court shows," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. "Emmy® Award-winning Judge Lauren Lake is an outstanding and charismatic television host. We are extremely confident that our newest court series with Judge Lake will be very successful for years to come as she joins our outstanding roster of talent, including Judge Kevin Ross, Judge Mablean Ephriam, Judge Christina Perez, Judge Karen Mills-Francis, and Judge Glenda Hatchett."

"I am very excited about WE THE PEOPLE WITH JUDGE LAUREN LAKE and I'm thrilled to be working with Byron Allen," said Judge Lake. "Byron's creative vision and commitment to creating high-quality television programs and networks is unparalleled in this industry. I am enthusiastic and highly confident that we will deliver another first-class television court series."

WE THE PEOPLE WITH JUDGE LAUREN LAKE is produced and distributed by AMG.

About Allen Media Group

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Allen Media Group in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC. Allen Media Group owns 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 220 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICECENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO.TV, THIS TV, and PATTRN. Allen Media Group also owns the streaming platforms HBCU GO, SPORTS.TV, THE GRIO, THE WEATHER CHANNEL STREAMING APP and LOCAL NOW--the free-streaming AVOD service powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Allen Media Group also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 68 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. Allen Media Group International Television continues to extend its corporate branding and content around the globe. It currently has active license agreements and programming in South Africa, The United Arab Emirates, Australia, The Bahamas, Canada and New Zealand. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Allen Media Group provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, and multimedia digital. Our mission is to provide excellent programming to our viewers, online users, and Fortune 500 advertising partners.

Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures is a full-service, theatrical motion picture distribution company specializing in wide release commercial content. ESMP released 2017's highest-grossing independent movie, the shark thriller 47 METERS DOWN, which grossed over $44.3 million. In 2018, ESMP also released the critically-acclaimed and commercially successful Western HOSTILES, the historic mystery-thriller CHAPPAQUIDDICK and the sequel to 47 METERS DOWN, 47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED. The digital distribution unit of Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films.

In 2016, Allen Media Group purchased The Grio, a highly-rated digital video-centric news community platform devoted to providing African-Americans with compelling stories and perspectives currently underrepresented in existing national news outlets. The Grio features aggregated and original video packages, news articles and opinion pieces on topics that include breaking news, politics, health, business and entertainment. Originally launched in 2009, the platform was then purchased by NBC News in 2010. The digital platform remains focused on curating exciting digital content and currently has more than 100 million annual visitors.

