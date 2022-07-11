Jason K. Levine Named Executive Director of CPSC

WASHINGTON, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the CPSC announced the appointment of Jason K. Levine as Executive Director. Levine most recently served as Acting Executive Director, following the Senate confirmation of Mary T. Boyle as Commissioner.

Levine is deeply familiar with the CPSC, having spent six years at the agency, with his previous experiences including serving as Chief of Staff [2014] and Director of Legislative Affairs [2015]. Prior to rejoining the agency this past January, for the last four years he was the Executive Director of the Center for Auto Safety, a national non-profit safety organization.

"Jason's commitment to public service is well-established, having worked at four different federal agencies," said Chair Hoehn-Saric. "His passion for consumer safety, knowledge of the CPSC, and successful leadership skills have been an asset to me since his return to the agency earlier this year and will serve him and the CPSC well in his new role."

Levine's previous government experiences include serving as Director of the Office of Congressional, Legislative, and Intergovernmental Affairs at the U.S. Office of Personnel Management. He also worked in an advisory capacity to the Assistant Secretary for Aging at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Jason began his career in public service as Chief Counsel to a Commissioner of the Federal Election Commission.

