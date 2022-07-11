Storm Guard Named to Franchise Business Review's 2022 Culture100 List

Independent Research Identified Storm Guard as One of the Top 100 Franchise Brands with the Best Culture Based on Surveys of Over 30,000 Franchise Owners

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Storm Guard – America's largest roofing and construction franchise– was recently named to Franchise Business Review's third annual "Culture100" list. The list recognizes the top 100 franchise brands in a 2022 report on the Best Franchise Cultures . Storm Guard has had massive success this year and are continuing to grow all across the country.

After traveling to help communities that were devastated by natural disasters, the brand's founders realized that their exceptional customer service and quality work was needed in a multitude of states. Since 2003, Storm Guard has been helping as many families as possible restore their homes after storms and solve problems that all property owners experience including roofing, siding, window improvements, painting, emergency tarping, and installing proper gutters. All repairs ranging from general home upgrades to storm restoration are completed with their customers' best interests in mind, with the brand taking measures to ensure their satisfaction such as alleviating the stress of dealing with insurance claims and providing high-quality work without the high cost.

Franchise Business Review , a franchise market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of top franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises , as well as in special interest reports throughout the year that identify the top franchises in specific sectors.

Storm Guard was among more than 300 franchise brands, representing more than 30,000 franchise owners that participated in Franchise Business Review's research on the best franchise cultures. Franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems. The brands that were selected received the highest overall ratings based on 12 questions that looked at perception of brand vision, team culture, honesty and integrity, and overall support.

"We are incredibly proud of how strong the culture is at Storm Guard," said President of Storm Guard, Shane Lynch. "As with any company, the culture is carried out through the franchisees, which is why we look for people that are dedicated to helping their community rebuild after a disaster and to be a part of the Storm Guard family."

"Every franchise organization has a different culture and vibe. Some franchises are more serious and formal, while others are more relaxed and casual," said Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review. "A franchise company's culture – and your potential fit into that culture – should guide your franchise investment decision. Looking at data on how current franchisees rate a brand's culture will tell you how well the franchise leadership team is executing on the vision of the brand, and how well the community of support staff and franchisees work together to achieve their business objectives. The best place to start is with the brands on this year's Culture100 list. All of them had an FBR "Culture Score" of 80+ on a 100 point satisfaction scale, putting them in the top quartile of franchises when it comes to culture."

Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full list of the 2022 Best Franchise Cultures .

About Storm Guard

Founded in 2003, Storm Guard saw the demand for a company that specializes in roofing and construction. As a single location in Minnesota, Storm Guard found themselves traveling to help local communities that were devastated by natural disasters. After responding to a hurricane in Florida in 2012, the founders saw the need for their services all over the country and decided to turn it into a franchise. Today, Storm Guard has over 38 and is looking to add 100 franchise locations in the next five years. They are looking for dedicated and exceptional individuals to help continue their success throughout the nation.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/ . To learn more about FBR's research, please visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com

