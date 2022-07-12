Thinkific Unveils All Women of Color Lineup for Think in Color 2022 - The Virtual Summit Unites a Powerful yet Underrepresented Community in the Creator Economy

The annual event connecting, empowering, and promoting women of color in the knowledge economy will feature 20 top-tier speakers including, Lisa Nichols , Simran Kaur and Ellie Diop .

The tens of thousands of expected registrants worldwide will come together on Wednesday, July 27 to gain new skills and expertise that will equip them to launch a new knowledge business, or scale an existing one to incredible new heights.

In the spirit of Think in Color, Thinkific is offering attendees the chance to build on learnings from the summit with ongoing training and coaching via an 8-week, free accelerator program.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or the "Company") (TSX: THNC), the platform shaking up the knowledge economy by empowering creators to create, market and sell their online learning products, today announced its one-of-a-kind speaker lineup for Think in Color 2022 . Featuring entirely women of color, the talented roster of inspiring speakers represents the top minds in the knowledge economy, who will offer attendees useful, expert insights that address the real challenges facing women of color creators.

"Think In Color is a safe, positive space for women of color and allies to show up, show out, and grow together," said Xayli Barclay, Co-Founder and Host of Think in Color. "No matter where women are in their journeys as creators, it's critical that they have this space where they can learn from and connect with other creators who share their lived experience, and have carved out their paths as successful business owners. This standout event will leave you feeling energized, inspired and confident in your ability to build and scale your own incredible online business," said Barclay.

Key event speakers include:

Lisa Nichols - As Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Motivating the Masses, Inc., Lisa has developed workshops and programs that have transformed the lives of countless men and women, and altered the trajectory of businesses throughout the country and across the world.

Simran Kaur - TEDx Speaker, Best Selling Author & Founder of the worlds #1 investing podcast for women worldwide, Simran Kaur has a mission to make financial education accessible to women & minorities. Her brand has been featured in Vogue, Business Insider, CTV + more.

Ellie Diop - Ellie Diop is a Business and Strategy Coach, an author, and a speaker. She is the Founder and CEO of Ellie Talks Money and Ellievated Academy, and the host of the Get Ellievated podcast. After losing her corporate job during the pandemic, Ellie used her $1,200 stimulus check to build a multi-million dollar online coaching business in one year. After serving over 50,000 students, Ellie is still committed to assisting women to overcome their circumstances to build successful businesses so they can live the life of their dreams.

The free, virtual summit on Wednesday, July 27 is expected to attract tens of thousands of creator registrants worldwide. It will serve as an important forum for talented women of color leaders in the knowledge economy to share their insights so others can launch and scale their own powerful knowledge economy businesses. Throughout the full-day summit, attendees will have the chance to join over 18 illuminating sessions presented by 20 speakers. These include motivational keynotes, workshops on how to build and sell digital learning products, breakouts on the importance of building loyal and engaged online communities, and an illuminating roundtable confronting the issues facing women of color entrepreneurs.

To register for Think in Color 2022, click here . To see release visuals here .

FAST FACTS: Ahead of Think in Color, Thinkific conducted a survey in partnership with OnePoll that polled over 1,000 U.S. entrepreneurs to understand the different lived experiences of today's entrepreneurs. The survey findings will be discussed at Think in Color, but until then, here are some key findings:

39% of entrepreneurs were motivated to run their own business to bring about positive environmental/social change

For women entrepreneurs, the most common challenge they faced was securing financing to launch, maintain and grow their business (30%) . As compared to male entrepreneurs, where the most common challenge was finding the right people and managing them (32%) .

Almost a third (29%) of women of color answered that because of their race, they've had negative experiences in entrepreneurship. Only 11% of white male entrepreneurs said the same when asked the same question.

About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX: THNC) makes it simple for entrepreneurs and established businesses of any size to scale and generate revenue by teaching what they know. Our platform gives businesses everything they need to build, market, and sell online courses and other learning products, and to run their business seamlessly under their own brand, on their own site. Thinkific's 50,000 active creators earn hundreds of millions of dollars in direct course sales while teaching tens of millions of students. Thinkific is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and has a distributed team.

For more information, please visit www.thinkific.com.

This news release includes forward-looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward–looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the number of expected registrants to the Company's Think in Color 2022 event and the anticipated benefits to customers from Thinkific's ongoing training and coaching via an 8-week accelerator program. Such statements and information are based on the current expectations of Thinkific's management, and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Thinkific's management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements and information are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward–looking statements and information speak only as of the date on which they are made and Thinkific undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward–looking statement or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

