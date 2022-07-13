Kelly Helps Companies Rescue Candidates from the Job Application "Black Hole" with New RPO Solution Kelly Ace

Chatbot guides candidates through the application process, giving employers faster access to top talent

TROY, Mich., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelly today launched its new RPO solution, Kelly Ace, a recruiting and application chatbot that provides employers with a powerful user interface to connect with top talent faster. The tool guides qualified candidates through the process for high-volume roles, offering a smoother, faster, and more interactive experience. Kelly Ace is part of the company's continued strategy to invest in high-growth portfolios and introduce new solutions that meet customers' evolving recruiting needs.

Kelly Ace is a modular solution that balances technology and human engagement to reduce candidate drop-off by empowering them throughout the entire application process. The solution interacts with an organization's Applicant Tracking System (ATS), minimizing manual data entry with the use of Robotic Process Automation (RPA), and provides employers insights about the company's application process. It gives relevant, real-time feedback to candidates and shortens the recruiting cycle for an improved experience with a company's brand.

"Candidates invest significant time into the job application process and want to be informed of their status throughout the journey," said KellyOCG President Tammy Browning. "Kelly Ace digitizes key parts so employers can be confident that qualified talent is not lost in a 'black hole' and is instead moving swiftly through the process, giving organizations fast, no-nonsense access to the talent they need."

Kelly Ace is built on more than 75 years of deep knowledge and expertise in the human resources and talent acquisition market and KellyOCG's continual recognition in the global RPO market to address customers' rapidly changing recruiting challenges. KellyOCG was named a Star Performer on Everest Group's Global RPO Services PEAK Matrix Assessment for 2022.

"KellyOCG offers agile and flexible RPO solutions to its clients to address their talent challenges rapidly," said Practice Director for Everest Group Aniruddha Kulkarni. "Its continued investments in DE&I sourcing, high volume hiring solutions, and Total Talent Acquisition (TTA) capabilities have helped position KellyOCG as a Major Contender and Star Performer on Everest Group's Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 - Global. And as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 – EMEA."

