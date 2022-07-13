Leviton Receives Government Security Award for OneReach™ PoE Extender System

System wins Platinum "Govies" Award from Security Today magazine

BOTHELL, Wash., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton today announced it was awarded a Govies Government Security Award by Security Today magazine for its OneReach PoE Extender System, a solution that supports remote devices with power and data at distances far beyond traditional limitations. The annual awards honor outstanding government security products, and Leviton was awarded platinum in the Network Support Solutions category.

The OneReach solution is ideal for security systems in parking lots, parking garages, and other remote locations inside and outside buildings. By combining fiber cable for long-distance data transmission and copper conductors for Power over Ethernet (PoE) delivery in a single composite cable, OneReach takes data and PoE to all new distances to support cameras, emergency phones, and wireless access points.

"Leviton is excited to receive a platinum Govies award from Security Today," said Teresa Hoffman, product manager for Leviton Network Solutions. "The OneReach system simplifies device management and supply of power, resulting in reduced costs and ease of installation for security applications."

An independent panel of judges from the security industry selected OneReach and the other top entries in the 2022 categories using criteria including Features, Innovation, User Friendliness, Interoperability, Quality, Design, Market Opportunity, and Impact in the Security Industry, Technical Advances, and Scalability.

The OneReach PoE Extender System is available today through Leviton's extensive network of distribution partners. More information about the system is available at Leviton.com/OneReach.

About Leviton Network Solutions

Leviton Network Solutions delivers complete network structured cabling systems for data center, enterprise, education, health care, government and commercial mixed-use markets around the globe. Solutions include copper and fiber optic connectivity, IT/AV systems and much more. All Leviton products are engineered to exacting standards, offer industry-leading performance and are backed by the industry's best service and support. IT management, builders, contractors and other industry professionals consistently rank Leviton products as the most preferred brand in the industry. We can expand your network possibilities. Learn more at www.leviton.com/ns or www.twitter.com/LevitonNS.

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton is engineering possibilities that make the future happen, meeting the needs of today's residential, commercial and industrial customers globally. From electrical to lighting, to data networks and energy management, Leviton develops thoughtful solutions that help make its customers' lives easier, safer, more efficient and more productive. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit http://www.leviton.com/, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton, or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

