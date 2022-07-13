Mindworks, Mintegral's Creative Studio Launches Drag-and-Drop Editor for Playable Ads

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindworks by Mintegral recently announced updates to Playturbo, its self-service element-based creative production platform for playable ads. The Playturbo platform now provides hundreds of premium playable ad templates and a new drag-and-drop feature giving complete control over production in just a few clicks.

Playturbo provides a drag-and-drop playable ad template library, which offers premium images, text, background music, CTAs, videos, and effects. (PRNewswire)

Playable ads have quickly become one of the most popular ad formats among apps and brands due to their premium user experience, accessibility, and superior conversion performance. And while playable ads are effective, they are typically expensive and time-consuming to produce, posing a significant challenge to scalability.

Playturbo's zero-coding, drag-and-drop online editor aims to solve this problem with an 85x improved efficiency and 60x cost savings compared to other video creatives.

Playable ads created on Playturbo can be exported and deployed across all the major ad networks on the market. In addition, your creatives' language, device orientation, and package size can also be altered in a few clicks – helping you succeed in the global market.

Games, apps, eCommerce, and brands all stand to benefit from the playable template library, which offers premium images, text, background music, CTAs, videos, and effects.

Learn more about how Playturbo can help boost your business' advertising growth: https://www.mindworks-creative.com/article/88

About Mintegral

Mintegral is an AI-driven, programmatic, and interactive advertising platform dedicated to helping clients bridge the gap among the world's most valuable markets. As a leading global mobile ad platform with an in-depth understanding of local markets, Mintegral provides a one-stop mobile advertising solution to help brands and apps overcome cross-regional challenges and scale globally.

Media: mkt@mintegral.com

Mindworks by Mintegral releases updates to Playturbo, an element-based playable ad platform. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mintegral