Patterson's OC Auto Team Makes A Donation to Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services

WHAT: Patterson's OC Auto Team, a car dealership that emphasizes philanthropy as a pillar of their organization, will conduct a check presentation at their quarterly meeting, with funds raised in May during Mental Health Month (MHIHM) for Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services. Patterson's OC Auto Team has been supporting Didi Hirsch since 2021 and in this second year, the team has come together to raise money and awareness for mental health and support Didi Hisch . The OC Auto family has raised $25,189.50 to support the recent Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services proclamation, proclaiming May as MHIHM.

WHY: The mental health crisis faced by our country today impacts everyone differently, whether directly or indirectly. Recognizing that our loved ones need help is the first step of many. Didi Hirsch is an established and leading mental health organization in the State of California for over 80 years and is continuing to make strides toward the de-stigmatization of mental health for the betterment of not only California state but the country. Didi Hirsch has a history of providing direct services in this community and works closely with the Orange County Healthcare Agency, Providence St. Joseph Hospital and Children's Hospital of Orange County . In recognizing their efforts, Patterson's OC Auto Team supported Didi Hirsch through raffles at their four dealerships once a week for a month, and the majority of the donations came from various sources from the company.