PERI Formwork Systems, Inc. Announces VARIOKIT Pier System To Revolutionize Bridge Construction

Innovative VARIOKIT Pier System Bridges Safety and Efficiency

ELKRIDGE, Md., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PERI Formwork Systems, Inc., one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of formwork and scaffolding systems for today's construction environment, is setting a new industry standard for bridge construction with the introduction of the company's VARIOKIT Pier System (VPS). VPS bridges the gap between safety and efficiency to provide a versatile, rentable, and high-performing system for the smart construction of bridge columns and caps.

New VARIOKIT Pier System from PERI USA for high-performance bridge pier construction. (PRNewswire)

"PERI USA prides itself on the power of innovation and the importance of constant improvement. VPS is engineered to transform the industry's approach to bridge construction," said Strydom Groenewald, CEO of PERI USA. "Our company's new product comes at a critical time for the nation as communities prepare to implement infrastructure development and improvement. They now have a powerful, new tool in their toolbox."

VPS brings together the advantages of dancefloor systems and self-spanning systems to deliver the highest safety level with standardized platform solutions and the elimination of hazards on site. User benefits of VPS include:

Efficient use of material. With 2-in-1 soffit panels that also form columns, customers save costs on logistics and discover high productivity with minimum material.

Fast assembly. With patented X-Bolt connections and standardized beams, cap geometries can be easily adjusted, and less labor is required.

Fast and safe cycling. Cycling of side forms can take place the next day, reducing idle time and enabling crews to better meet project schedules. Striking from the top and no need to disassemble from the ground for cycling reduces the risk of accidents.

Access to rebar. Open access to rebar and five-foot-wide platforms reduces the risk of injury and increases productivity.

Versatile VARIOKIT system components can be used for various applications, from columns and pier caps to superstructure shoring. In addition, short cycle and assembly times along with reduced material demand enable substantial time, material, and labor savings. VPS can further reduce site costs due to lightweight components requiring lighter-duty cranes than conventional steel girder formwork.

"The versatility and safety that VPS brings to customers in the industry is unparalleled and allows PERI USA to better serve our customers," said Francisco Gonzalez, civil segment product manager at PERI USA. "There is nothing like VPS on the market today, and we're proud to lead the way in safety and efficiency."

Learn more about PERI VPS at https://www.peri-usa.com/variokit-pier-system.html.

About PERI Formwork Systems, Inc.

Headquartered in Elkridge, MD, PERI Formwork Systems, Inc., is a leading manufacturer and provider of formwork and scaffolding systems that help to bring some of North America's tallest and most challenging structures to life. With 11 locations across the U.S. and more than 450 employees, PERI's expertly engineered products enable contractors, builders, engineers, and architects to construct buildings in a safer, faster, and more efficient manner. PERI Formwork Systems, Inc., is part of PERI SE, which is based in Weissenhorn, Germany. With more than 9,400 employees worldwide, the company operates more than 60 subsidiaries and 160 warehouse locations across the globe.

