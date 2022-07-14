New Report from Prominent Conservatives Reaffirms Trump's Loss and Warns of Danger to Democracy from Baseless Claims of Fraud

No Evidence of Results-Altering Fraud or Misconduct Identified

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After reviewing every claim of fraud and irregularities brought by Donald Trump and his supporters in all 64 cases challenging the 2020 election, a group of notable conservatives has reached the "unequivocal" conclusion that Trump's claims of election fraud are unsupported by evidence.

The group also examined all post-election reviews and audits in six battleground states. "Donald Trump and his supporters had their day in court and failed to produce substantive evidence to make their case," Lost, Not Stolen: The Conservative Case Trump Lost and Biden Won the 2020 Presidential Election states.

The 72-page report is signed by retired federal appeals court judges Thomas B. Griffith, J. Michael Luttig and Michael W. McConnell, former Solicitor General Theodore B. Olson, Senators John Danforth and Gordon H. Smith, longtime Republican election lawyer Benjamin L. Ginsberg and veteran Republican congressional chief of staff David Hoppe.

Each has worked in Republican politics, been appointed to office by Republicans, or is otherwise associated with the GOP. Several have worked as Republican poll workers or assisted in election day operations monitoring voting. None has shifted to the Democratic Party.

But they expressed deep concern over recent polls showing these unproven claims have significantly impacted Americans' confidence in election results. The report notes that "repetition of these false charges causes real harm to the basic foundations of the country" and that having "30 percent of the country lack faith in election results based on unsubstantiated claims of a 'stolen' election is not sustainable in a democracy."

The report does not question former President Trump's right to bring the 64 cases but observes: "Once they had lost, Trump and his supporters had an obligation to recognize that the election debate was over. Questions of election legality must be resolved dispassionately in courts of law, not through rallies and demonstrations."

The report's conclusion of insufficient evidence to support charges that the 2020 results were fraudulent came after a review of all 187 counts in the 64 cases Trump and his supporters filed in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

For example, Trump supporters called Nevada "the big treasure trove of illegal balloting," yet they failed to produce any evidence to support those claims. Subsequent investigations by local election officials and the Nevada Secretary of State, a Republican, found only 100 cases of potential fraud; Biden won by over 33,000 votes.

In Georgia, the Republican Secretary of State conducted a full manual recount of all five million ballots and investigated numerous specific allegations of fraud along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations. That resulted in discovering approximately 64 instances of potential fraud, of which 31 were administrative errors amounting to one half of one percent of Biden's victory there.

