Ronnie C. Wright And Amblacks Media Close Promo Deal With WOW Lip Balm

Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronnie C. Wright, social media influencer and founder of THE BOAT Sports Podcasting Network through Amblacks Media finalized a brand promotional deal with WOW Lip Balm, in Beverly Hills.

Ronnie C. Wright
Ronnie C. Wright(PRNewswire)

"The Boat is an innovative sports podcast network and, it's an honor to team with WOW Lip Balm to promote our content and their brand in the market place, Wright said.

"We are thrilled to win with 'WOW' – wealth of wellness."

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ronnie-c-wright-and-amblacks-media-close-promo-deal-with-wow-lip-balm-301587070.html

SOURCE Amblacks Media

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire.