Hyundai Motor's N Brand Unveils Two Rolling Lab Concepts, Signaling High-Performance Vision for Electrification Era

Hyundai's first full electric high-performance model IONIQ 5 N to be launched in 2023

Hyundai Motor today premieres two high-performance concepts — RN22e and N Vision 74

RN22e and N Vision 74 embody Hyundai N Brand's high-performance vision of electrification, though not confirmed for commercial production

BUSAN, South Korea, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor's high-performance N sub-brand is revealing its electrification vision to demonstrate the company's commitment to future-focused zero-emissions technologies. RN22e and N Vision 74 are inspirational examples of N's electrification vision.

"RN22e and N Vision 74 play an important role in the strategic development of our entire product lineup, especially our electrified, high-performance vehicles," said Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President and Head of Customer Experience Division at Hyundai Motor Company. "Rolling labs represent the continuous development of our most advanced technologies."

"In just seven years, Hyundai N has become the fastest evolving performance brand," says Till Wartenberg, Vice President of N Brand Management & Motorsport Sub-Division at Hyundai Motor Company. "N is moving forward to set new standards in sustainable high performance."

Introducing RN22e and N Vision 74

RN22e offers racetrack-ready performance by refining and optimizing Hyundai's market-leading E-GMP and packaging it in an IONIQ 6-based streamliner design. As Hyundai N's first rolling lab based on E-GMP, RN22e shows the electrified N brand's vision and direction while opening the possibility of a high-performance EV model in the future.

Inspired by Hyundai Motor's heritage, N Vision 74 is a high-performance hydrogen fuel cell hybrid rolling lab that underlines the company's leadership in sustainable performance technology. N Vision 74 is inspired by both technology and design, rooted in N's sustainable vision announced in 2015 and Hyundai's passion for high performance since 1974.

"N Vision 74's future-oriented design reflects the respect and appreciation we have for the dedication and passion that went into the Pony Coupe concept," said SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai Design Center.

History and Future of Hyundai rolling labs

In 2012, Hyundai embarked on Project RM to showcase its expertise in developing new technology and innovation. N will also stay true to its philosophy in the era of electrification.

As the initial big step, Hyundai Motor's first electric N, IONIQ 5 N will hit the global market in 2023. More details about the first EV N will be unveiled later.

