SECRET WALLS BRINGS THEIR LEGENDARY LIVE ART COMPETITIONS TO CITIES ACROSS NORTH AMERICA WITH THE FIRST-EVER SUPPORT YOUR LOCAL ARTIST TOUR

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based live arts entertainment brand Secret Walls is proud to announce the first-ever Support Your Local Artist North America Tour (SYLA Tour). Kicking off in August, the multi-city tour will bring Secret Walls' high-energy physical illustration and design battles to cities across North America. Each stop will shine a spotlight on local talent, delivering an unforgettable battle event as the next generation of superstar artists compete for Secret Walls glory. Special guest artists, DJs, live performances, and Secret Walls Academy Workshops will be scheduled throughout the tour. Confirmed guests to appear at select cities include Greg Mike , Allison Bamcat , Ally Grimm , Matt Gondek , Sentrock , Woes , The Obanoth , LAmour Supreme , and musical guests Boom Bap Kids and Soulection .

"We started Secret Walls in 2006 with a mission to support local artists. Over the years we've produced over 2,000 battles in more than 50 countries and thanks to our supporters, Secret Walls has grown to become the world's premier live paint and pixel battle platform," says Terry Guy, Founder of Secret Walls. "Working with great partners like Palm NFT Studio and Moonwalk, we're extremely excited to present the SYLA Tour providing artists a unique platform - for themselves and their communities - to gather, celebrate, and be inspired."

"Palm NFT Studio believes strongly in supporting local artists around the world and empowering them to build communities and fans in an innovative way based on Web3. We are thrilled to partner with Secret Walls on the upcoming SYLA Tour given our collective value around creativity shaping culture," says Alexis Miller, VP of Marketing at Palm NFT Studio.

"Moonwalk is proud to be partnering with Secret Walls and the SYLA Tour," says Greg Consiglio Co-Founder of Moonwalk. "We're looking forward to delivering engaging Web3 experiences for the community throughout this summer's tour."

By building a community and high energy around the "Art of Competition," the concept of a Secret Walls battle is specific and distinctive. The artists are divided randomly into teams and equipped with markers, paint brushes, spray paint, and paint rollers. Nothing is revealed to the artists prior to the start of the competition. The artists will have exactly 90 minutes on the clock to ideate and create their artwork. A select team of judges and a decibel meter measuring the audience's cheers determine the winner of each battle.

Secret Walls will also bring its Secret Walls Academy to select stops on the SYLA Tour. This artist-led youth workshop provides a crash course in art history and illustration techniques while building confidence in the next generation of freestyle street artists.

Tickets for the Secret Walls Support Your Local Artist Tour are on sale now. General Admission tickets are $25 with limited VIP Admission available for $99, which includes early entry, limited-edition merchandise, artist meet and greet, and more. For tickets and more details, please visit www.secretwalls.world and follow Secret Walls on Instagram and Twitter .

ABOUT SECRET WALLS

Founded in London in 2006, Secret Walls is the world's premier live arts entertainment brand, where artists take a stage to show off their talent and compete to win. We exist to entertain fans, support local, develop artists and showcase the best creativity on the planet. We operate across the realms of physical and digital art - IRL + URL - and we are always expanding our universe in exciting new ways.

The crowd cheering for a decibel meter reading at the end of a Secret Walls Battle (Photo: Joe Gall) (PRNewswire)

Secret Walls Crowd (Photo: Jason Peterson) (PRNewswire)

Secret Walls Battle (Photo: Alive Coverage) (PRNewswire)

