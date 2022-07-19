BRIGHT PATTERN NAMED RUNNER-UP FOR "CLOUD-BASED CX SOLUTION OF THE YEAR" FOR CUSTOMER CONTACT WEEK (CCW) EXCELLENCE AWARDS

Bright Pattern is named runner-up for "Cloud-Based CX Solution of the Year" award at Customer Contact Week for its innovative cloud-based call center software.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern is excited to announce that its cloud-based contact center platform has been named runner-up for the 2022 Cloud-Based CX Solution of the Year award. Announced as part of last week's Customer Contact Week Excellence Awards at Customer Contact Week in Las Vegas , this designation confirms Bright Pattern position as the premier AI-powered omnichannel contact center software platform.

Picture of Runner-Up Award (PRNewswire)

Bright Pattern receives runner-up for "Cloud-Based CX Solution of the Year" at CCW Vegas for innovative cloud solution.

"Bright Pattern came out ahead of every bigger legacy player in this space," beams Ted Hunting, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Bright Pattern and CCW Europe Advisory Board Member. "The Cloud-Based CX Solution of the Year is a major award for contact center vendors—we're thrilled to be considered. Thank you to our team, the judges, and our customers!"

This is the third time CCW, the largest customer contact center event in the world, has recognized Bright Pattern as an innovative and noteworthy cloud-based call center software vendor. Previous nominations include "Disruptive Technology of the Year" and "Omnichannel Solution of the Year."

The Future of CX

Bright Pattern is driven to develop solutions that rise above the rest, focusing on both innovation and ease of use. At CCW, Bright Pattern hosted a workshop called " The Future of CX—What's Next? " The nearly 200 attendees enjoyed an expert customer panel, shared ideas, watched visionary videos, and participated in open-mic conversations. Bright Pattern will deliver the keynote presentation at the upcoming CCW Europe in October .

Providing high-quality customer service continues to be a top priority for corporations, and Bright Pattern continues to excel. "As customers expect more and technology advances, solutions evolve," said Ted Hunting. "We're proud to help lead these conversations. And to be the runner-up in the most important category for contact center vendors shows we're on the right path."

The Bright Pattern CX Platform

Bright Pattern's CX solution is a cloud-based call center software solution with natively-built omnichannel capabilities. Bright Pattern is the only cloud contact center vendor that provides omnichannel conversations , omnichannel quality management , and omnichannel mobile capabilities .

Based on customer reviews and industry analysts, Bright Pattern has the highest ROI and fastest time to deploy . The Bright Platform deploys in half the industry's average time.

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful AI-powered omnichannel contact center software for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. With the purpose of making customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform with embedded AI that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users—without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless and personal customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. Bright Pattern also allows companies to measure and act on every interaction on every channel with embedded AI omnichannel quality management . The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and are now delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach . Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.

Bright Pattern Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bright Pattern) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bright Pattern