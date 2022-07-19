Brooklyn HVAC expert celebrates National Air Conditioning Days

New York's Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning says the heat of summer should remind Americans how the invention of air conditioning has contributed to human comfort

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the heat of July's sun soaking most of the country, the HVAC experts at Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning, a family-owned home service company serving Brooklyn and Manhattan for more than a century, are using the National Air Conditioning Days campaign to remind New York homeowners of tips to keep their AC systems operating smoothly this summer.

"When William Carrier set out to design a system in 1902 to lower the humidity in a large printing plant right here in our very own Brooklyn, he stumbled across an invention that the world now celebrates when summer comes," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning. "This is why it's known as an air conditioner and not an air cooler. It was originally designed to condition – or dehumidify – the air."

National Air Conditioning Days are celebrated between July 3-August 15 yearly, during what is the hottest time of the year for most of the country.

Petri said that homeowners can avoid untimely breakdowns by:

Changing the filter. This simple act is also one of the most effective ways to both keep the AC unit running at its most efficient while keeping a home at its coolest. The filter should be changed monthly during the cooling season in most cases. Scheduling maintenance service. Ideally, this should be done in the spring, but if a homeowner has not yet had the AC unit serviced for yearly maintenance, now is better than never. Regular maintenance keeps the HVAC system running smoothy and can warn homeowners of potential issues. It also may be required to keep the manufacturer's warranty in place. Washing the condenser. This is the part of the air conditioning system that is located outside of the home. It can get dirty or filled with debris as a result. Washing it down with a hose on the fine spray setting can give it a quick clean. Cleaning the ductwork. The ducts that carry cool air throughout the home are often forgotten in any discussion about the efficiency of an air conditioning system; however, in order to ensure the AC runs smoothly, the ductworks needs to be cleaned once every three to five years. This is also ideal if someone in the home suffers from allergies.

"Few inventions have changed the way Americans handle hotter temperatures and were able to eventually migrate to the warmer parts of this nation than the discovery of passing air over cooled coils," Petri said. "We already saw a heat wave in New York this June and will certainly see more as this summer wears on. The summer of 2022 is expected to be hotter than average across the board. It's fantastic that Mr. Carrier's brainchild helps us make summer more bearable."

About Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning is a family owned and operated business serving Brooklyn and the New York City area. Founded in 1906, the company offers a 100 percent guarantee on all services, upfront pricing, and friendly and knowledgeable Service Experts for all kinds of home and business plumbing and heating needs. Services offered include water and gas pipe leak repair and installation, fixture installations, inspections, boiler repair, water heater installation, complete bathroom, kitchen, laundry & utility room remodeling and more. Petri is also licensed and certified by Green Plumbers USA, the first in New York City to receive this designation. For more information, please visit www.petriplumbing.com or call (718) 717-1089.

