Gooten joins the Shopify Plus Certified App Program as one of the top print-on-demand platforms for merchants

Gooten has been selected to join the Shopify Plus Certified App Program under the print-on-demand category. Gooten's contributions to the program will empower enterprise merchants in the eCommerce community to grow sales with no risk by tapping into unique technology capabilities and an exclusive on-demand manufacturing network.

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gooten enables merchants to sell more with no risk by fulfilling orders on-demand. Retailers, global brands, and creators work with Gooten to sell on-trend products that are made to order without the need to invest in or hold any inventory.

The Shopify Plus Certified App Program welcomes the most advanced apps that have been rigorously vetted for quality and performance. The Gooten team is excited to join the program as one of three print on-demand companies leading the industry by storm and selected for their robust set of capabilities that can deliver services to the largest brands in eCommerce.

"The Shopify Plus Certified App program is designed to meet the advanced requirements of the world's fastest growing brands," said Mark Bergen, VP of Revenue. "We're happy to welcome Gooten to the program, bringing their insight and experience in Product Sourcing to the Plus merchant community." Mark Bergen, VP Revenue.

"Gooten enables merchants to eliminate the classic trade-off between growth and risk by offering an infinite aisle of products to customers; all made on-demand. The unique capabilities Gooten brings are particularly important for enterprise brands who must meet the ever-changing needs of global and diverse customers, all while protecting their cost and risk positions in today's growth environment," said Maddy Alcala, President of Gooten. "Our global network of carefully curated manufacturers, paired with our powerful technology, provides brands with the tools they need to sell high-quality products, made on-demand and sustainably, all while eliminating the financial risk of holding inventory. Gooten's selection into the Shopify Plus Certified App program reinforces the unwavering efforts our team puts into creating a powerful solution for merchants and their customers. Gooten is excited to continue leading this industry transformation to a smarter form of production, guided by our technology innovation that will allow Shopify Plus merchants and the overall eCommerce community to scale and grow in groundbreaking ways."

About Gooten

Gooten Inc. is a technology and fulfillment company servicing established brands that are looking to optimize and/or supplement their eCommerce business with a print-on-demand manufacturing model. It combines proprietary technology and operational expertise with a global network of 30+ best-in-class manufacturing partners. This automated infrastructure allows Gooten to fulfill orders more efficiently, sustainably, and at a competitive price. Gooten's scaled production makes it possible for eCommerce businesses, retailers and global merchandising companies to sell high-quality products without holding physical inventory and with minimal risk. Founded in 2015, Gooten is a globally distributed company with teams across North America, Europe and South America.

