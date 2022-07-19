Little Kitchen Academy, the Key Ingredient for an Independent Child, Will Be Changing Even More Lives From Scratch With Major Commitment Across Greater Chicago

Existing multi-unit partner, turned Area Developer to open 24 locations in Illinois

CHICAGO, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - L ittle Kitchen Academy (LKA), the key ingredient for an independent child and the first-of-its-kind, Montessori-inspired cooking academy for kids ages three through teen, announced current multi-unit partner, Randall Barba, will share the gift of Little Kitchen Academy with even more families in Illinois as LKA's Area Developer for the Greater Chicago area. Already working to open LKA Lincoln Park, LKA Naperville, and LKA Plainfield, local entrepreneur Randall Barba, alongside partners Chris Cukrowski and Phable Meyerhoff, will make an even more significant impact on communities throughout Illinois, opening a total of 24 locations. Barba, the former CEO and President of Antique Reflections, a design, manufacturing, and import company, owns and operates six Goldfish Swim Schools in Illinois, New Jersey, and New York, employing more than 100 people. Barba's first location in Illinois, LKA Lincoln Park, will open in Chicago this Fall.

"I am so excited to take on this role and make a greater impact as we share the gift of Little Kitchen Academy with more communities in Illinois," said Randall Barba, multi-unit partner turned Area Developer. "We have been so impressed by the systems the LKA Team has developed to support their partners, so when the opportunity came to expand Little Kitchen Academy's presence further in Illinois, we knew we were the right people to open more locations in the Greater Chicago Area. Little Kitchen Academy's empowering environment will profoundly impact children in the area for many years to come, and it's an honor to be a part of that."

"We are delighted to welcome such a passionate and like-minded group of people to share Little Kitchen Academy with even more communities throughout the great state of Illinois," said Brian Curin, co-founder/co-CEO and president of Little Kitchen Academy. "Not only is Chicago an important place to me, having grown up in the area and lived in the city, but it is also an important market that continues our expansion throughout the Midwest. We can't wait to see students in the area experience our safe, inspiring environment, leaving one inch taller from the pride they feel at what they accomplished in class."

This announcement comes on the heels of the opening of Little Kitchen Academy's second location in the United States in Portland. This new deal for the rapidly growing concept, which opened its first location in Vancouver, Canada, just three years ago, brings the total number of LKA locations in development to 231 towards the company's target of 423 globally by the end of 2025. The company currently has nine locations open throughout North America, with more to come.

LKA is currently seeking like-minded multi-unit franchise and development partners based exclusively in Arizona, California, Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin. In Canada, there are limited opportunities in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario. Globally, Australia, Brazil, China, Columbia, Ethiopia, France, Italy, Japan, MENA Region, Mexico, Nigeria, Singapore, Spain, and the U.K. are markets available for development.

About Little Kitchen Academy

Little Kitchen Academy is the key ingredient for an independent child. The first-of-its-kind, Montessori-inspired cooking academy for kids ages three through teen is focused on providing a safe, inspiring, and empowering space for children to identify, develop, and refine their senses. Based in Vancouver, Canada, the concept was co-founded by proven global brand and franchise expert and serial entrepreneur Brian Curin, his wife, Montessori-trained, culinary expert, and visionary Felicity Curin, and social impact investor and entrepreneur Praveen Varshney, on the belief that by empowering children with practical life skills and knowledge in a positive and joyful environment, they and their company will effect positive lifestyle changes that result in a healthier world. True to its mission, LKA lives to create a more educated, able, and healthy society through mindful, healthy eating choices, and is committed to changing lives, from scratch to consumption. Part of that mission includes empowering students to learn how they can make the world a better place through How Can I Help by Little Kitchen Academy , LKA's signature philanthropic program, supporting Crisis Text Line , The Global FoodBanking Network , Kids Help Phone , and One Tree Planted . In addition to charitable partnerships, LKA has forged strategic global brand partnerships with Iron Chef Cat Cora , AeroGarden , BIRKENSTOCK , ChefWorks , Emeco , ChopValue , Welcome Industries , and PRISE Inc. Little Kitchen Academy's flagship venues are located in Vancouver, B.C., and Los Angeles, Calif.

