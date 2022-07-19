NCFI to Showcase Revolutionary CoolRest® Performance Foams at Vegas Winter Market

Three new foams available to see at Showroom C-1578

MT. AIRY, N.C., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent foam producer, NCFI Polyurethanes will showcase their CoolRest® line of performance bedding foams at the upcoming Las Vegas Furniture and Bedding Market, July 24-28, 2022.

"This CoolRest® launch is the latest in our commitment to provide our customers with solutions that perform and add value to their products," said Chris Bradley, Executive Vice President for the company. "Through much hard work, along with listening to our customer's needs, our team has created a trio foams that provide unmatched performance in mattress applications."

The CoolRest® Hybrid combines the properties of memory and high resilience foams, providing pressure relief without sinking. It can be used as either a comfort layer or a transition layer. CoolRest® Breeze is a super soft, high airflow foam designed to give pressure relief and maximum cooling properties. It too can be used as either a comfort layer or a transition layer. Finally, CoolRest® Bounce is a latex like polyurethane with super high resiliency- in excess of 65%. This foam is ideally suited for a transition or support layer where goal is to keep the sleeper on top of the comfort layer. All three foams are CertiPUR-US® certified.

About NCFI Polyurethanes®- A division of Barnhardt Manufacturing Company, NCFI was organized in 1964 by research chemist Dr. H. W. "Ace" Bradley and Charlotte-based Barnhardt Manufacturing Company. NCFI quickly became a leader in the manufacturing of flexible polyurethane foam for the bedding and furniture industries. In 1966, they moved into their current campus which has been expanded eight times to its current 500,000 square feet. The Mt. Airy bedding location provides both private label and direct to consumer solutions. NCFI has additional manufacturing plants in Houston, TX, Columbus, MS, Tupelo, MS and Dalton GA. More information about the company can be found HERE.

