SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds LJPC, CNVY, ACC, and MN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP) (PRNewswire)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Weiss Law

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of LJPC by Innoviva, Inc. via tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, LJPC shareholders will receive $6.23 in cash for each share of LJPC common stock owned. If you own LJPC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ljpc

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNVY)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNVY), in connection with the proposed acquisition of CNVY by TPG Capital. Under the terms of the merger agreement, CNVY shareholders will receive $10.50 in cash for each share of CNVY common stock owned. If you own CNVY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cnvy

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE: ACC)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE: ACC), in connection with the proposed acquisition of ACC by Blackstone Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, ACC shareholders will receive $65.47 in cash for each share of ACC common stock owned. If you own ACC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/acc

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE: MN)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE: MN), in connection with the proposed acquisition of MN by Callodine Group, LLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, MN shareholders will receive $12.85 in cash for each share of MN common stock owned. If you own MN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mn

