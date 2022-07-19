UMCU Names Marketing Executive to C-Suite Leadership Team to Expand Reach and Further Its Commitment to Enhancing the Brand and Member Experience

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Michigan Credit Union, UMCU, welcomes Donna Doleman Dickerson, MBA, CDP, to its executive C-suite team as its new Vice President of Brand and Community Development. In this role, Dickerson will lead marketing, communications, financial education, community development, and innovative product design to meet the needs of its members, businesses, universities, and communities that UMCU serves.

As a collaborative leader with expertise in building and growing brands through a customer-centric lens, Dickerson brings over 20 years of marketing expertise to UMCU. Most recently, as the first Chief Marketing Officer at GreenPath Financial Wellness, Dickerson developed and implemented scalable business growth strategies and people-centered activations, broadening its reach and creative transformative impact.

Dickerson also built and led successful marketing teams at Ann Arbor SPARK, Pfizer, and Detroit Medical Center, as well as consulted with many tech-based startups in Michigan during her time with the Small Business Technology Development Centers.

Dickerson earned her Bachelor of Science in Health Care Administration from Florida A&M University and her Master of Business Administration from the University at Buffalo School of Management at the State University of New York. Dickerson is also a Certified Diversity Professional, CDP.

"I am honored to join the UMCU executive team under Tiffany Ford's leadership. This is truly a dedicated team and group of leaders who share a passion for the people-helping-people mission. It is clear that the team embodies UMCU's values daily as a member-focused financial institution, reinforcing its purpose of creating a stellar member experience. I will build on the foundation of UMCU's brand to offer our members exceptional services and innovative products that help them achieve their personal financial goals," Dickerson stated.

UMCU's President and CEO, Tiffany Ford, emphasized, "Donna brings decades of marketing experience and leadership to UMCU as our new Vice President. Donna's collaborative leadership style, along with her member experience-based marketing philosophy, is going to have a positive impact on our membership, the UMCU team, and the communities that we serve. Donna's contribution to UMCU and the Credit Union industry will be significant."

About the University of Michigan Credit Union

UMCU is the only credit union headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. UMCU has more than 115,000 members, $1.3 billion in assets, and employs nearly 200 team members. UMCU has 17 branch locations located in three Metro Detroit counties, serving the financial needs of members throughout the state.

UMCU is recognized as a valued employer and community partner, named a Top Workplace by the Detroit Free Press, a National Best and Brightest Company to Work For®, and one of America's Best Credit Unions in Each State by Forbes. In 2021, UMCU received the Arts + Business Partnership Award from the Americans for the Arts. For more information, visit UMCU.org or follow UMCU on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

