XRAY ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 1, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Dentsply Sirona Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Dentsply Sirona Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased Dentsply's common stock between June 9, 2021, and May 9, 2022.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 1, 2022

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint, defendants orchestrated a scheme to inflate Dentsply's revenue and earnings by manipulating the Company's accounting for a distributor rebate program so that senior executives would be eligible for significant cash and stock-based incentive compensation. In order to facilitate this scheme, Dentsply and its executives made numerous false and misleading statements to investors during the class period. As a result of defendants' misrepresentations, Dentsply's common stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the class period.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Dentsply you have until August 1, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Dentsply securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

