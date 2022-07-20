SkinPen® Precision Now Under Direct Management in Germany

Crown Aesthetics' German Sales Team to be Led by Sales Director, Petra Knab

DALLAS, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Aesthetics ("Crown"), a division of Crown Laboratories, Inc., is happy to announce that SkinPen® Precision ("SkinPen"), the first microneedling device cleared by the FDA and the global leader in skin remodeling, now has a direct presence in Germany, the largest aesthetic market in Europe.

SkinPen's direct distribution will significantly benefit German healthcare professionals and their customers. Accounts will now have direct access to the best-in-class microneedling device available today, backed by an elite level of Customer Service, Training, Marketing, and Medical Affairs services that SkinPen Precision customers and patients have come to expect across the globe.

To support Crown's German commercial efforts, Petra Knab has joined the organization as Director of Sales, Germany. With over 25 years of industry experience, Ms. Knab is an exceptional sales leader with significant aesthetic experience. She has demonstrated remarkable abilities in training, education, and employee coaching and development. These attributes, among others, are why she and her teams have enjoyed great success with big name brands such as Botox Cosmetic, Juvéderm, and CoolSculpting Elite.

"By directly supporting our SkinPen customers, we will grow their practices by driving patient demand," said Andy Moulton, Vice President of Sales, International for Crown Aesthetics. "With Petra leading the way, customers can be assured that they will receive the superior level of training, education, and customer service they deserve."

"Crown's launch into the German market represents a substantial opportunity that I am honored to be a part of," said Ms. Knab. "I look forward to building a team that embodies everything Crown and SkinPen stand for – commitment, excellence, and innovation." Crown's innovation will be reflected in several new products which are slated to launch in the fall of 2023.

Launched in 2013 and backed by over 90 validation studies*, SkinPen Precision is a superior skin remodeling device engineered in the USA.

SkinPen's CE intended use: SkinPen Precision is a medical microneedling device and accessories, intended to be used as a treatment to improve the appearance of facial acne scars in adults aged 22 years or older and to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles on the face and neck. The SkinPen is also intended to treat pigmentation conditions (Dyschromia) including Melasma, Vitiligo and Solar Lentigines.

SkinPen Precision is a Class IIa medical device with FDA clearance that works by creating controlled micro-injuries to stimulate the body's natural wound-healing response and remodel scar tissue. The award-winning SkinPen has a superior safety profile and is clinically proven effective on all Fitzpatrick skin types. Patients experience minimal cellular damage and little to no downtime.

SKINPEN® PRECISION AT YOUR SERVICE IN GERMANY:

Opening Hours: Monday - Friday 9:00 am – 17:00 pm

Key Crown Aesthetics Contacts

Customer Service | Orders or Questions:



Luisa Haselhuhn



General & Marketing Enquiry - Anfragen@crownaesthetics.com







Medical/Clinical - medinfo@crownaesthetics.com







SkinPen Precision website: www.skinpende.com

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for eight years and has expanded its distribution to over 38 countries. For more information, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

About Crown Aesthetics

Crown Aesthetics, the premier medical aesthetics company, is dedicated to helping leading practices around the world grow their businesses. We do that by delivering dramatic results in rejuvenation and restoration. Our minimally-invasive innovations – SkinPen®, the first FDA-cleared microneedling device; MicroPen EVO™, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) systems ProGen PRP™ Advantage and Eclipse PRP®, VOTESSE™, a hair health system; and the post-microneedling protocol Skinfuse®– act as "gateway" products that drive new and highly satisfied patients into practices. Based in Dallas, Texas, Crown Aesthetics sets industry standards for efficacy, safety, and innovation. As a result, our customers consistently deliver the best aesthetic care in the business. For more information, please visit www.crownaesthetics.com.

* Crown Aesthetics data on file.

For US indication, complete clinical trial summary, and important safety information including contraindication and how to use the SkinPen Precision microneedling device, visit www.skinpen.com.

