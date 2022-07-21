SCIENTIFIC GAMES ANNOUNCES NEW 10-YEAR CONTRACT WITH ECUADOR NATIONAL LOTTERY

Electronic Draw Games Will Launch for the First Time in Ecuador

ATLANTA, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lotería Nacional de Ecuador, the Ecuador National Lottery, has awarded a new, 10-year contract to Scientific Games that includes instant games, lottery systems, retail technology, and a draw-based lottery game system that will launch Ecuador's first-ever electronic draw games.

Jorge Medina, General Manager of Lotería Nacional de Ecuador, said, "We are very pleased to extend our excellent relationship with Scientific Games through an instant game contract that includes new technology and enables us to launch a new mode of instant and draw-based lottery games for the enjoyment of our players, and ultimately generate more funds to support our causes in Ecuador."

Revenues generated from the sale of Lotería Nacional's instant and draw games will benefit Junta de Beneficencia de Guayaquil an important non-profit organization in Ecuador founded in 1888 for health, education and social protection. The organization's vision is to expand its social and charitable work to all corners of Ecuador in favor of people in conditions of vulnerability and extreme poverty.

Lotería Nacional's new agreement with Scientific Games includes business intelligence software, as well as a performance-driving instant game management system that streamlines game inventory control and logistics.

John Schulz, President of Americas and Global Instant Products for Scientific Games, said, "We are honored to expand our 20-year relationship with Lotería Nacional de Ecuador with our world-leading instant game services, and by launching electronic draw games for the very first time in Ecuador. Drawing upon our global experience with national lotteries, our goal is to support the Lottery's retailer network expansion with our patented technologies to drive more profits for Junta de Beneficencia de Guayaquil's social work."

Scientific Games is the world's largest creator, producer and manager of lottery instant games with the company's instant products representing 70% of global retail sales. The company is a global leader in lottery and sports betting systems, digital lottery games, mobile apps, and player loyalty programs.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is the global leader in lottery games, sports betting and technology, and the partner of choice for government lotteries. From cutting-edge backend systems to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We push game designs to the next level and are pioneers in data analytics and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, legendary performance, and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry ever forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com .

