Signia Partners with Iconic Dallas Cowboys Football Team to Raise Awareness for Hearing Health

Both organizations aim to promote hearing health awareness and the positive effects of optimized hearing on individuals' overall health.

PISCATAWAY, N.J., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearing aid innovator Signia today announced that it has partnered with the Dallas Cowboys to raise awareness for hearing health – an important aspect of physical well-being. With this partnership, Signia will educate consumers on the importance of healthy hearing through iconic innovations, unparalleled support, and service excellence.

"For the millions of Americans living with hearing loss, proper treatment is key to overcoming the physical and emotional effects of this condition and to live their best lives," said Jennifer Wright, Vice President of Marketing for Signia. U.S. "As a team and establishment, the Dallas Cowboys prioritize health and well-being, and we're looking forward to partnering with them to show their millions of fans how advanced hearing aid solutions fit by licensed hearing care professionals can help them thrive."

Playing out of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the Dallas Cowboys have the largest fan base out of all American football teams, represented by its national record of consecutive season sell-outs. The Dallas Cowboys highlight the quintessential ideals of American sportsmanship, physical excellence, and continual performance improvement.

"Partnering with like-minded organizations like the Dallas Cowboys that embrace hearing health as a vital component to enhancing personal well-being and physical ability is essential to our corporate philosophy," said Mike O'Neil, President of Signia U.S. "We're thrilled to establish such a valuable relationship with the Dallas Cowboys to create a broader vision of health and wellness that includes hearing care, all while breaking down the stigma associated with hearing loss."

Leveraging its heritage of innovation, Signia strives to optimize hearing health with a powerful approach that supports both wearers and hearing care professionals. Signia does this with a full portfolio of nine different hearing aid styles, offering options to meet every degree of hearing loss and wearer preferences. Signia has also introduced several world's first hearing innovations, including Augmented Focus™ technology – an unprecedented way to focus on what the wearer wants to hear while keeping them aware of their surroundings.

As part of the partnership to build hearing health awareness, consumers will have the chance to win prizes such as club seat tickets to see the Dallas Cowboys in action at their home stadium. Through a fun and interactive hearing health game, consumers can learn more about hearing, the risks of leaving it untreated and how Signia technology can help them optimize their hearing and overall health. The game also connects individuals with a local hearing care professional to provide a demo of Signia hearing aids, enabling them to hear the Signia advantage directly. To play, visit https://winwithsignia.com/.

About Signia

Signia is one of the world's leading hearing aid brands. We aim to enhance human performance through iconic innovations and consumer-friendly designs that shape the hearing health market. Since its launch in 2016, Signia has regularly brought world-first hearing solutions to the market and is a pioneer in rechargeable hearing technology.

In addition to highly innovative hearing aids, Signia also delivers tools and apps to increase customer interaction and engagement at all levels of hearing aid management. Signia, and its hearing care professionals, enable hearing aid wearers to not just correct hearing loss but to gain an edge – to Be Brilliant.

