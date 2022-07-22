U.S. Department of Energy Honors Life Time for Energy Reduction Initiatives

38% reduction in energy usage ranked #1 nationally among all "Energy Goal Achievers" participating in the DOE's Better Buildings Challenge

CHANHASSEN, Minn., July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has recognized Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, for the company's energy efficiency improvements across nearly 160 athletic country clubs nationwide. DOE staff and Life Time leaders toured the company's Chanhassen, Minn. club to see firsthand the technologies and procedures that helped Life Time increase its energy efficiency by 38% across more than 16 million square feet of building space.

Life Time's 38% reduction in energy usage ranked #1 nationally for 2022 in the DOE's Better Buildings Challenge.

"At Life Time, we're committed to making a positive impact on the health and wellness of our members and team members — along with the communities in which we operate, said Bahram Akradi, founder, CEO, and Chairman. "For 30 years, we've prioritized designing and building athletic clubs with healthy communities and a healthy planet in mind. This will continue to be a significant focus for us as core component of our healthy way of life vision.

In 2017, Life Time became the first health club to join the DOE's Better Buildings Challenge.

"Life Time is leading the way, not only here in Minnesota, but for the rest of the country," said Maria T. Vargas, Director of the Better Buildings Challenge. "Other organizations are looking at the work you are doing and are seeking to follow in your footsteps. Life Time made and committed to, not only energy efficiency, but water goals as well - and you have surpassed those goals. So, on behalf of the Department of Energy, I want to thank you all for your leadership."

In addition to its architectural design and construction methods, Life Time retrofitted interior and exterior lighting to LED, retro commissioned more than 3,000 rooftop units, and installed advanced energy-management systems and controls to analyze and optimize HVAC and other energy demands.

REAL WORLD IMPACT

In just the last five years, across nearly 160 clubs, Life Time has…

Reduced electricity usage by 35% . That's enough to power 15,100 homes for a year.

Reduced natural gas usage by 15% . That's enough to charge 1.8 billion smartphones.

Reduced water consumption by 10%. That's 157 million gallons – enough to fill 16,000 swimming pools.

At the Life Time club in Chanhassen, Minn. for example, energy use intensity has been reduced by 35%, and water use intensity by nearly 60% - over the last 10 years.

Better Buildings' Life Time Showcase Project

For more information about Life Time's commitment to people, our communities, and our planet, click HERE.

About Life Time®, Inc.

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of nearly 160 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging, and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 30,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events, and comprehensive digital platform.

About Better Buildings

The Better Buildings Challenge is one component of the Better Buildings Initiative, through which DOE partners with public and private sector organizations to make commercial, public, industrial, and residential buildings more efficient, thereby saving energy and money while reducing emissions and strengthening the economy. To date, more than 900 Better Buildings Partners have saved more than $15 billion in energy costs while sharing their innovative strategies. Discover more than 3,000 of these solutions in the Better Buildings Solution Center.

