Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Reports: 2Q22 and 1H22 Net Income per Share - Diluted of $1.67 and $0.74, respectively; and 2Q22 and 1H22 FFO per Share - Diluted, As Adjusted, of $2.10 and $4.15, respectively

PASADENA, Calif., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) announced financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Key highlights









Operating results 2Q22

2Q21

1H22

1H21 Total revenues:













In millions $ 643.8

$ 509.6

$ 1,258.8

$ 989.5 Growth 26.3 %



27.2 %

Net income attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted In millions $ 269.3

$ 380.6

$ 118.5

$ 388.5 Per share $ 1.67

$ 2.61

$ 0.74

$ 2.74 Funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted In millions $ 338.8

$ 282.3

$ 663.4

$ 545.2 Per share $ 2.10

$ 1.93

$ 4.15

$ 3.84

Ringing of the New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell to celebrate our 25th anniversary

In celebration of our 25th anniversary as a publicly traded company, we recently rang The Opening Bell® at the New York Stock Exchange to mark this momentous milestone. From our initial public offering on May 27, 1997 through May 27, 2022, we have generated a total stockholder return ("TSR") of 1,902%, assuming reinvestment of dividends, substantially outperforming the MSCI U.S. REIT Index TSR of 803% and the FTSE Nareit Equity Office Index TSR of 457%.

A REIT industry-leading high-quality roster of over 1,000 tenants with high-quality revenues and cash flows, strong margins, and operational excellence

Percentage of total annual rental revenue in effect from investment-grade or

publicly traded large cap tenants

50 %













Sustained strength in tenant collections:







Tenant receivables as of June 30, 2022

$ 7.1 million July tenant rent and receivables collected as of July 25, 2022

99.9 %













Occupancy of operating properties in North America

94.6 %



Occupancy of operating properties in North America (excluding vacancy at

recently acquired properties)

98.4 % (1)

Operating margin

70 %



Adjusted EBITDA margin

70 %













Weighted-average remaining lease term:







All tenants

7.1 years Top 20 tenants

10.2 years









(1) Excludes 1.6 million RSF, or 3.8%, of vacancy at recently acquired properties representing lease-up opportunities that are expected to provide incremental annual rental revenue. Refer to "Occupancy" in our Supplemental Information.

Record rental rate increases and continued historic high leasing volume

For 2Q22, rental rate increases of 45.4% and 33.9% (cash basis) represent the second- highest and the highest quarterly increases in Company history, respectively.

During 2Q22, we executed 2,279,758 RSF of leasing activity, representing the third-highest quarter of leasing volume in Company history; 87% of this leasing activity was generated from a roster of over 1,000 tenants and other relationships.





2Q22

1H22 Total leasing activity – RSF

2,279,758

4,743,196 Leasing of development and redevelopment space – RSF

916,436

2,356,132 Lease renewals and re-leasing of space:







RSF (included in total leasing activity above)

1,087,082

1,951,159 Rental rate increases

45.4 %

39.0 % Rental rate increases (cash basis)

33.9 %

25.2 %

Continued strong net operating income and internal growth

Net operating income (cash basis) of $1.6 billion for 2Q22 annualized, up $315.5 million , or 24.3%, compared to 2Q21 annualized.

97% of our leases contain contractual annual rent escalations approximating 3%.

Same property net operating income increases:

Strong valuations for partial interest sale and dispositions

During 2Q22, we completed a partial interest sale and dispositions aggregating $548.7 million, including:

Sale of a 70% interest in 300 Third Street in our Cambridge /Inner Suburbs submarket for a sales price of $166.5 million , or $1,802 per RSF, representing capitalization rates of 4.6% and 4.3% (cash basis).

Sale of 12 properties in our Route 128 and Route 495 suburban submarkets of Greater Boston for an aggregate sales price of $334.4 million , or $542 per RSF, representing a capitalization rate (cash basis) of 5.1%.

Strong and flexible balance sheet with significant liquidity as of June 30, 2022

Investment-grade credit ratings ranked in the top 10% among all publicly traded U.S. REITs.

Net debt and preferred stock to Adjusted EBITDA of 5.5x and fixed-charge coverage ratio of 5.1x for 2Q22 annualized.

Total debt and preferred stock to gross assets of 28%.

98.3% of our debt has a fixed rate.

13.6 years weighted-average remaining term of debt.

$5.5 billion of liquidity.

Continued high demand for Alexandria's brand drives visibility for future growth aggregating $665 million of incremental annual rental revenue

Our highly leased value-creation pipeline of current and key near-term projects that are under construction or that will commence construction in the next six quarters is expected to generate greater than $665 million of incremental annual rental revenue, primarily commencing from 3Q22 through 2Q25.

7.8 million RSF of our value-creation projects, which are 78% leased/negotiating, are either under construction or expected to commence construction in the next six quarters.

Continued dividend strategy to share growth in cash flows with stockholders

Common stock dividend declared for 2Q22 of $1.18 per common share, aggregating $4.60 per common share for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022, up 24 cents, or 6%, over the twelve months ended June 30, 2021. Our FFO payout ratio of 56% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 allows us to continue to share growth in cash flows from operating activities with our stockholders while also retaining a significant portion for reinvestment.

Seventh overall Nareit Investor CARE Award winner

We received the 2022 Nareit Investor CARE (Communications and Reporting Excellence) Silver Award in the Large Cap Equity REIT category for superior shareholder communications and reporting. This represents our fifth consecutive and seventh overall Nareit Investor CARE Award since 2015, demonstrating consistency in delivering best-in-class transparency, quality, and efficiency in communications and reporting to the investment community.

Key items included in operating results

Key items included in net income attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders:



















(In millions, except per share

amounts) Amount

Per Share –

Diluted

Amount

Per Share –

Diluted

2Q22

2Q21

2Q22

2Q21

1H22

1H21

1H22

1H21 Unrealized (losses) gains

on non-real estate

investments $ (68.1)

$ 244.0

$ (0.42)

$ 1.67

$ (331.6)

$ 197.8

$ (2.07)

$ 1.39 Significant realized gains

on non-real estate

investments —

34.8

—

0.24

—

57.7

—

0.41 Gain on sales of real estate 214.2

—

1.33

—

214.2

2.8

1.34

0.02 Impairment of real estate —

(4.9)

—

(0.03)

—

(10.1)

—

(0.07) Loss on early

extinguishment of debt (3.3)

—

(0.02)

—

(3.3)

(67.3)

(0.02)

(0.47) Total $ 142.8

$ 273.9

$ 0.89

$ 1.88

$ (120.7)

$ 180.9

$ (0.75)

$ 1.28

External growth and investment in real estate

Delivery and commencement of value-creation projects

During 2Q22, we placed into service development and redevelopment projects aggregating 375,394 RSF across multiple submarkets.

80% of construction costs related to active development and redevelopment projects aggregating 5.9 million RSF are under a guaranteed maximum price ("GMP") contract or other fixed contracts. Our budgets also include construction cost contingencies in GMP contracts plus additional landlord contingencies that generally range between 3% and 5%.

Annual net operating income (cash basis) is expected to increase by $39 million upon the burn-off of initial free rent from recently delivered projects.

During 2Q22, we commenced construction on six value-creation projects aggregating 917,599 RSF, including the following development projects:

As of 2Q22, our highly leased value-creation pipeline of current and key near-term projects that are under construction or that will commence construction in the next six quarters aggregates 7.8 million RSF and is 78% leased/negotiating.

Value-creation pipeline of new Class A development and redevelopment projects as

a percentage of gross assets

2Q22 Under construction projects 75% leased/negotiating

10 % Pre-leased/negotiating near-term projects expected to commence construction in

the next six quarters 89% leased/negotiating

1 % Income-producing/potential cash flows/covered land play(1)

8 % Land

2 %







(1) Includes projects that have existing buildings that are generating or can generate operating cash flows. Also includes development rights associated with existing operating campuses.

Alexandria is at the vanguard of innovation for a high-quality roster of over 1,000 tenants, with a focus on accommodating their current needs and providing them with a path for future growth

Reduced the upper end of our range of 2022 guidance for acquisitions by $750 million to a range from $2.6 billion to $2.8 billion .

During 2Q22, we completed acquisitions in our key life science cluster submarkets aggregating 1.1 million RSF of future development and redevelopment opportunities for an aggregate purchase price of $280.1 million .

Balance sheet management

Key metrics as of June 30, 2022

$33.7 billion in total market capitalization.

$23.4 billion in total equity capitalization, which ranks in the top 10% among all publicly traded U.S. REITs.

No debt maturities prior to 2025.

13.6 years weighted-average remaining term of debt.





2Q22

Goal



Quarter

Trailing

4Q22



Annualized

12 Months

Annualized Net debt and preferred stock to

Adjusted EBITDA

5.5x



5.9x

Less than or equal to 5.1x Fixed-charge coverage ratio

5.1x



5.1x

Greater than or equal to 5.1x



Key capital events

During 2Q22, we entered into new forward equity sales agreements aggregating $403.4 million to sell 2.4 million shares under our ATM program at an average price of $169.38 per share (before underwriting discounts). As of June 30, 2022 , the remaining aggregate amount available under our ATM program for future sales of common stock was $246.6 million .

During 2Q22, we did not issue shares to settle our outstanding forward equity agreements. We expect to issue an aggregate of 9.0 million shares at an average price of $187.91 per share to settle all our outstanding forward equity sales agreements and receive net proceeds of approximately $1.7 billion in 2H22.

In April 2022 , we repaid two secured notes payable aggregating $195.0 million due in 2024 with an effective interest rate of 3.40%. As a result, we recognized a loss on early extinguishment of debt of $3.3 million .

Investments

As of June 30, 2022 :

Subsequent event

On July 1, 2022 , Stephen A. Richardson , our Co-Chief Executive Officer, tendered his resignation from all of his positions with the Company and its subsidiaries, effective July 31, 2022 , and notified the Company of his intent to retire from full-time employment and his professional career for family and personal reasons.

Industry and ESG leadership: catalyzing and leading the way for positive change to benefit human health and society

In June 2022 , we released our 2021 ESG Report, which highlights our longstanding ESG leadership. The report details our efforts to advance our ESG impact, including by driving high-performance building design and operations to reduce carbon emissions, mitigating climate-related risk in our real estate portfolio, and investing in and providing essential infrastructure for sustainable agrifoodtech companies. It also showcases Alexandria's comprehensive efforts to catalyze the health, wellness, safety, and productivity of our employees, tenants, local communities, and the world through the built environment and beyond, including through our visionary social responsibility endeavors. Notable initiatives presented in the report that highlight our innovative approach include:

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500® urban office REIT, is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, agtech, and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $33.7 billion and an asset base in North America of 74.1 million SF as of June 30, 2022. The asset base in North America includes 41.1 million RSF of operating properties and 5.9 million RSF of Class A properties undergoing construction, 9.9 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects, and 17.2 million SF of future development projects. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science, agtech, and technology campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity, and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, agtech, and technology companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns, and greater long-term asset value. For additional information on Alexandria, please visit www.are.com.

Acquisitions

June 30, 2022

(Dollars in thousands)



















Square Footage

























Acquisitions With Development/Redevelopment Opportunities(1)













Property

Submarket/Market

Date of Purchase

Number of

Properties

Operating Occupancy

Future

Development

Operating With

Future Development/

Redevelopment

Operating(2)

Operating

Total(3)

Purchase Price

Completed in 1Q22









29

91 %

4,617,991

2,668,494

451,760

—

7,306,305

$ 1,840,717

















































Completed in 2Q22:













































One Hampshire Street(4)

Cambridge/Inner Suburbs/ Greater Boston

6/23/22

1

100 %

—

88,591

—

—

88,591



140,000

Other

Various

Various

2

76

869,000

109,557

—

—

978,557



140,146













3

87 %

869,000

198,148 (5) — (5) — (5) 1,067,148



280,146

















































Completed in July 2022









































9,561













































2,130,424

Pending(6)

Various

3Q22

































275,000

Other









































244,576

2022 acquisitions (midpoint)







































$ 2,650,000

2022 guidance range(7)



































$2,550,000 – $2,750,000





(1) We expect to provide total estimated costs and related yields for development and redevelopment projects in the future, subsequent to the commencement of construction. (2) Represents the operating component of our value-creation acquisitions that is not expected to undergo future development or redevelopment. (3) Represents total square footage upon completion of development or redevelopment of a new Class A property. Square footage presented includes RSF of buildings currently in operation with future development or redevelopment opportunities. We intend to demolish and develop or to redevelop the existing properties upon expiration of the existing in-place leases. Refer to "Definitions and reconciliations" in our Supplemental Information for additional details on value-creation square feet currently included in rental properties. (4) Represents the acquisition of a condominium in two floors of a seven-story building. (5) We expect the acquisitions completed during the three months ended June 30, 2022 to generate initial annual net operating income of approximately $9 million for the twelve months following acquisition. These acquisitions included three operating properties with a weighted-average acquisition date of June 16, 2022 (weighted by initial annual net operating income). (6) Represents acquisitions of land parcels to expand our mega campuses in our Cambridge and University Town Center submarkets. (7) We reduced the upper end of our range of 2022 guidance for acquisitions by $750 million. Refer to "Guidance" on page 6 of this Earnings Press Release for additional information.







Dispositions and Sales of Partial Interest

June 30, 2022

(Dollars in thousands)



























Capitalization

Rate (Cash Basis)









Sales Price

per RSF

Gain or

Consideration

in Excess of

Book Value

Property

Submarket/Market

Date of

Sale

Interest

Sold

RSF

Capitalization

Rate



Sales Price



























































Completed 1H22:



















































100 Binney Street

Cambridge/Inner Suburbs/Greater

Boston

3/30/22

70 %



432,931

3.6 %



3.5 %



$ 713,228 (1) $ 2,353



$ 413,615 (2)

300 Third Street

Cambridge/Inner Suburbs/Greater

Boston

6/27/22

70 %



131,963

4.6 %



4.3 %



166,485 (1) $ 1,802



113,020 (2)

Alexandria Park at 128, 285 Bear Hill

Road, 111 and 130 Forbes

Boulevard, and 20 Walkup Drive

Route 128 and Route 495/Greater

Boston

6/8/22

100 %



617,043

5.1 %



5.1 %



334,397

$ 542



202,325



Other



















N/A



N/A



47,800

N/A



11,895





































1,261,910







$ 740,855



Completed in July 2022:



















































1450 Owens Street

Mission Bay/San Francisco Bay Area

7/1/22

20 % (3)

191,000

N/A



N/A



25,039 (1) N/A



$ 10,083 (2)



































1,286,949



































































Pending

San Diego

3Q22

TBD



TBD













140,000 – 160,000







TBD



Other





TBD

TBD



TBD













588,051







TBD



2022 dispositions (midpoint)































$ 2,025,000



































































2022 guidance range

























$1,450,000 – $2,600,000



















(1) Represents the contractual sales price for the percentage interest of the property sold by us. (2) We retained control over the newly formed real estate joint venture and therefore continued to consolidate this property. We accounted for the difference between the consideration received and the book value of the interest sold as an equity transaction, with no gain or loss recognized in earnings. (3) Relates to the sale of a land parcel. Upon completion of the transaction, the noncontrolling interest share for our joint venture partner is 20% and is anticipated to increase to 75% as our partner contributes capital for construction over time.

Guidance

June 30, 2022

(Dollars in millions)

The following updated guidance is based on our current view of existing market conditions and assumptions for the year ending December 31, 2022. There can be no assurance that actual amounts will not be materially higher or lower than these expectations. Also, refer to our discussion of "forward-looking statements" on page 8 of this Earnings Press Release for additional details.

Key changes to our guidance include the reduction of an aggregate $635 million to our uses of capital, comprising a $350 million reduction in acquisitions and a $285 million reduction in construction spending. This reduction was offset by construction spending from January through June 2022, which increased by $335 million to slightly above the high end of our previous guidance range, as a result of construction spending associated with the leasing of our development and redevelopment projects under construction and our near-term pipeline projects. In addition, the midpoint of our guidance for funds from operations per share, as adjusted increased by three cents driven by strong same property performance and general and administrative savings in 2H22 resulting from the retirement of Stephen A. Richardson, our Co-Chief Executive Officer.

























2022 Guidance

Reduction in uses of capital





Reduction





Summary of key changes in guidance





As of 7/25/22

As of 4/25/22

Construction





$285





EPS, FFO per share, and FFO per share, as adjusted





Refer to page 7

Acquisitions





$350





Same property net operating income increase





6.0% to 8.0%

5.9% to 7.9%

















Same property net operating income increase (cash basis)





6.8% to 8.8%

6.5% to 8.5%

















General and administrative expenses





$172 to $180

$168 to $176











As of 7/25/22





Key Sources and Uses of Capital

Range

Midpoint

Certain Completed

Items

As of 4/25/22 Midpoint

Key

Changes to

Midpoint

Sources of capital:





























Net cash provided by operating activities after dividends

$ 275

$ 325

$ 300







$ 300





Net incremental debt

1,361

561



961

See below

950





Dispositions and sales of partial interest (refer to page 5)

1,450

2,600



2,025

$ 1,287



1,950

$ 75

Common equity

2,364

2,364



2,364

$ 2,364 (1)

2,750

$ (386)

Total sources of capital

$ 5,450

$ 5,850

$ 5,650







$ 5,950





Uses of capital:





























Construction

$ 2,900

$ 3,100

$ 3,000







$ 2,950

$ 50

Acquisitions (refer to page 4)

2,550

2,750



2,650

$ 2,130



3,000

$ (350)

Total uses of capital

$ 5,450

$ 5,850

$ 5,650







$ 5,950





Incremental debt (included above):





























Issuance of unsecured senior notes payable

$ 1,800

$ 1,800

$ 1,800

$ 1,800



$ 1,800





Repayments of secured notes payable

(195)

(195)



(195)

$ (195)



(195)





Unsecured senior line of credit, commercial paper, and other

(44)

(744)



(394)







(655)





Incremental cash expected to be held at December 31, 2022(2)

(200)

(300)



(250)







—

$ (250)

Net incremental debt

$ 1,361

$ 561

$ 961







$ 950







































(1) Refer to "Key capital events" on page 3 of this Earnings Press Release for additional details. During the six months ended June 30, 2022, we entered into new forward equity sales agreements aggregating $2.4 billion to sell 12.3 million shares of our common stock. During 1Q22, we settled a portion of these forward equity sales agreements by issuing 3.2 million shares and received net proceeds of $648.2 million. We expect to issue 9.0 million shares to settle our remaining outstanding forward equity sales agreements and receive net proceeds of approximately $1.7 billion in 2022. (2) We expect this forecasted cash at December 31, 2022 to result in a reduction of our 2023 debt capital needs.









Projected 2022 Earnings per Share and Funds From Operations per Share Attributable to Alexandria's Common Stockholders – Diluted





As of 7/25/22

As of 4/25/22

Earnings per share(1)

$2.14 to $2.20

$1.08 to $1.18

Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets



5.50





5.65



Gain on sales of real estate



(1.34)





—



Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards



(0.02)





(0.02)



Funds from operations per share(2)

$6.28 to $6.34

$6.71 to $6.81

Unrealized losses on non-real estate investments



2.07





1.67



Loss on early extinguishment of debt(3)



0.02





0.02



Acceleration of stock compensation due to executive officer resignation(4)



0.04





—



Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards



(0.02)





(0.02)



Other



(0.01)





(0.05)



Funds from operations per share, as adjusted(1)

$8.38 to $8.44

$8.33 to $8.43

Midpoint

$8.41

$8.38











As of 7/25/22

As of 4/25/22

Key Assumptions

Low

High

Low

High

Occupancy percentage in North America as of December 31, 2022

95.2 %

95.8 %

95.2 %

95.8 %

Lease renewals and re-leasing of space:

















Rental rate increases

30.0 %

35.0 %

30.0 %

35.0 %

Rental rate increases (cash basis)

18.0 %

23.0 %

18.0 %

23.0 %

Same property performance:

















Net operating income increase

6.0 %

8.0 %

5.9 %

7.9 %

Net operating income increase (cash basis)

6.8 %

8.8 %

6.5 %

8.5 %

Straight-line rent revenue(5)

$ 144

$ 154

$ 154

$ 164

General and administrative expenses(4)

$ 172

$ 180

$ 168

$ 176

Capitalization of interest

$ 269

$ 279

$ 269

$ 279

Interest expense

$ 90

$ 100

$ 90

$ 100











































Key Credit Metrics

As of 7/25/22

As of 4/25/22 Net debt and preferred stock to Adjusted EBITDA – 4Q22 annualized



Less than or equal to 5.1x

Less than or equal to 5.1x Fixed-charge coverage ratio – 4Q22 annualized

Greater than or equal to 5.1x

Greater than or equal to 5.1x





(1) Excludes unrealized gains or losses after June 30, 2022 that are required to be recognized in earnings and are excluded from funds from operations per share, as adjusted. (2) Refer to "Funds from operations and funds from operations, as adjusted, attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders" in the "Definitions and reconciliations" of our Supplemental Information for additional details. (3) Refer to "Key capital events" on page 3 of this Earnings Press Release for additional details. (4) Relates to the resignation of an executive officer in July 2022. General & administrative expenses increased by $4 million, including $7 million related to the acceleration of stock compensation due to the resignation of Stephen A. Richardson, our Co-Chief Executive Officer, partially offset by compensation savings in 2H22. Refer to "Subsequent event" on page 3 of this Earnings Press release for additional information. (5) The $10 million reduction in our guidance range for straight-line rent revenue includes reductions attributable to the following items:

Changes to our capital plan for 2022 as highlighted in our updated guidance for key sources and uses of capital on the previous page, including the following:

Lower acquisitions with operating activities in 2022 as well as the $350 million reduction in the midpoint of our guidance range for acquisitions; and



Higher dispositions compared to sales of partial interest.

Acceleration of $2 million contractual rental payments due under one long-term lease in our Cambridge/Inner Suburbs submarket.

Early terminations of below-market leases:

Includes two spaces aggregating 141,649 RSF in two markets, of which 51% has been re-leased at aggregate rental rate increases of 114% and 140% (cash basis). We expect the re-leased spaces to take occupancy by 3Q22.

Earnings Call Information and About the Company

June 30, 2022

We will host a conference call on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time ("ET")/noon Pacific Time ("PT"), which is open to the general public, to discuss our financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. To participate in this conference call, dial (833) 366-1125 or (412) 902-6738 shortly before 3:00 p.m. ET/noon PT and ask the operator to join the call for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. The audio webcast can be accessed at www.are.com in the "For Investors" section. A replay of the call will be available for a limited time from 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. The replay number is (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, and the access code is 7939670.

Additionally, a copy of this Earnings Press Release and Supplemental Information for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 is available in the "For Investors" section of our website at www.are.com or by following this link: https://www.are.com/fs/2022q2.pdf.

For any questions, please contact Joel S. Marcus, executive chairman and founder; Peter M. Moglia, co-chief executive officer and co-chief investment officer; Stephen A. Richardson, co-chief executive officer; Dean A. Shigenaga, president and chief financial officer; Paula Schwartz, managing director of Rx Communications Group, at (917) 633-7790; or Sara M. Kabakoff, vice president – communications, at (626) 578-0777.

About the Company

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, agtech, and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $33.7 billion and an asset base in North America of 74.1 million square feet ("SF") as of June 30, 2022. The asset base in North America includes 41.1 million RSF of operating properties and 5.9 million RSF of Class A properties undergoing construction, 9.9 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects, and 17.2 million SF of future development projects. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science, agtech, and technology campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity, and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, agtech, and technology companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns, and greater long-term asset value. For additional information on Alexandria, please visit www.are.com.

***********

This document includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our 2022 earnings per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, 2022 funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, net operating income, and our projected sources and uses of capital. You can identify the forward-looking statements by their use of forward-looking words, such as "forecast," "guidance," "goals," "projects," "estimates," "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "seeks," "should," "targets," or "will," or the negative of those words or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. There can be no assurance that actual results will not be materially higher or lower than these expectations. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, without limitation, our failure to obtain capital (debt, construction financing, and/or equity) or refinance debt maturities, lower than expected yields, increased interest rates and operating costs, adverse economic or real estate developments in our markets, our failure to successfully place into service and lease any properties undergoing development or redevelopment and our existing space held for future development or redevelopment (including new properties acquired for that purpose), our failure to successfully operate or lease acquired properties, decreased rental rates, increased vacancy rates or failure to renew or replace expiring leases, defaults on or non-renewal of leases by tenants, adverse general and local economic conditions, an unfavorable capital market environment, decreased leasing activity or lease renewals, failure to obtain LEED and other healthy building certifications and efficiencies, and other risks and uncertainties detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this Earnings Press Release and Supplemental Information, and unless otherwise stated, we assume no obligation to update this information and expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For more discussion relating to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements, and risks to our business in general, please refer to our SEC filings, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Alexandria®, Lighthouse Design® logo, Building the Future of Life-Changing Innovation®, That's What's in Our DNA®, At the Vanguard and Heart of the Life Science Ecosystem™, Alexandria Center®, Alexandria Technology Square®, Alexandria Technology Center®, and Alexandria Innovation Center® are copyrights and trademarks of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. All other company names, trademarks, and logos referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

June 30, 2022

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



6/30/22

3/31/22

12/31/21

9/30/21

6/30/21

6/30/22

6/30/21 Revenues:



























Income from rentals

$ 640,959

$ 612,554

$ 574,656

$ 546,527

$ 508,371

$ 1,253,513

$ 987,066 Other income

2,805

2,511

2,267

1,232

1,248

5,316

2,402 Total revenues

643,764

615,065

576,923

547,759

509,619

1,258,829

989,468





























Expenses:



























Rental operations

196,284

181,328

175,717

165,995

143,955

377,612

281,843 General and administrative

43,397

40,931

41,654

37,931

37,880

84,328

71,876 Interest

24,257

29,440

34,862

35,678

35,158

53,697

71,625 Depreciation and amortization

242,078

240,659

239,254

210,842

190,052

482,737

370,965 Impairment of real estate

—

—

—

42,620

4,926

—

10,055 Loss on early extinguishment of debt

3,317

—

—

—

—

3,317

67,253 Total expenses

509,333

492,358

491,487

493,066

411,971

1,001,691

873,617





























Equity in earnings of unconsolidated real estate joint ventures

213

220

3,018

3,091

2,609

433

6,146 Investment (loss) income

(39,481)

(240,319)

(112,884)

67,084

304,263

(279,800)

305,277 Gain (loss) on sales of real estate

214,219

—

124,226

(435)

—

214,219

2,779 Net income (loss)

309,382

(117,392)

99,796

124,433

404,520

191,990

430,053 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(37,168)

(32,177)

(24,901)

(21,286)

(19,436)

(69,345)

(36,848) Net income (loss) attributable to Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s

stockholders

272,214

(149,569)

74,895

103,147

385,084

122,645

393,205 Net income attributable to unvested restricted stock awards

(2,934)

(2,081)

(2,098)

(1,883)

(4,521)

(4,134)

(4,663) Net income (loss) attributable to Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s

common stockholders

$ 269,280

$ (151,650)

$ 72,797

$ 101,264

$ 380,563

$ 118,511

$ 388,542





























Net income (loss) per share attributable to Alexandria Real Estate Equities,

Inc.'s common stockholders:



























Basic

$ 1.67

$ (0.96)

$ 0.47

$ 0.67

$ 2.61

$ 0.74

$ 2.74 Diluted

$ 1.67

$ (0.96)

$ 0.47

$ 0.67

$ 2.61

$ 0.74

$ 2.74





























Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding:



























Basic

161,412

158,198

153,464

150,854

145,825

159,814

141,596 Diluted

161,412

158,198

154,307

151,561

146,058

159,814

141,896





























Dividends declared per share of common stock

$ 1.18

$ 1.15

$ 1.15

$ 1.12

$ 1.12

$ 2.33

$ 2.21





Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, 2022

(In thousands)



6/30/22

3/31/22

12/31/21

9/30/21

6/30/21 Assets



















Investments in real estate

$ 27,952,931

$ 27,100,009

$ 24,980,669

$ 23,071,514

$ 21,692,385 Investments in unconsolidated real estate joint ventures

37,587

38,456

38,483

321,737

323,622 Cash and cash equivalents

420,258

775,060

361,348

325,872

323,876 Restricted cash

97,404

95,106

53,879

42,182

33,697 Tenant receivables

7,069

7,570

7,379

7,749

6,710 Deferred rent

905,699

881,743

839,335

816,219

781,600 Deferred leasing costs

498,434

484,184

402,898

329,952

321,005 Investments

1,657,461

1,661,101

1,876,564

2,046,878

1,999,283 Other assets

1,667,210

1,801,027

1,658,818

1,596,615

1,536,672 Total assets

$ 33,244,053

$ 32,844,256

$ 30,219,373

$ 28,558,718

$ 27,018,850





















Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests, and Equity



















Secured notes payable

$ 24,986

$ 208,910

$ 205,198

$ 198,758

$ 227,984 Unsecured senior notes payable

10,096,462

10,094,337

8,316,678

8,314,851

8,313,025 Unsecured senior line of credit and commercial paper

149,958

—

269,990

749,978

299,990 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities

2,317,940

2,172,692

2,210,410

2,149,450

1,825,387 Dividends payable

192,571

187,701

183,847

173,560

170,647 Total liabilities

12,781,917

12,663,640

11,186,123

11,586,597

10,837,033





















Commitments and contingencies









































Redeemable noncontrolling interests

9,612

9,612

9,612

11,681

11,567





















Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s stockholders' equity:



















Common stock

1,615

1,614

1,580

1,532

1,507 Additional paid-in capital

17,149,571

16,934,094

16,195,256

14,727,735

14,194,023 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(11,851)

(5,727)

(7,294)

(6,029)

(4,508) Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s stockholders' equity

17,139,335

16,929,981

16,189,542

14,723,238

14,191,022 Noncontrolling interests

3,313,189

3,241,023

2,834,096

2,237,202

1,979,228 Total equity

20,452,524

20,171,004

19,023,638

16,960,440

16,170,250 Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests, and equity

$ 33,244,053

$ 32,844,256

$ 30,219,373

$ 28,558,718

$ 27,018,850





Funds From Operations and Funds From Operations per Share

June 30, 2022

(In thousands)

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders, the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including our share of amounts from consolidated and unconsolidated real estate joint ventures, to funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, and funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted, for the periods below:





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



6/30/22

3/31/22

12/31/21

9/30/21

6/30/21

6/30/22

6/30/21 Net income (loss) attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders

$ 269,280

$ (151,650)

$ 72,797

$ 101,264

$ 380,563

$ 118,511

$ 388,542 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets

238,565

237,160

234,979

205,436

186,498

475,725

364,218 Noncontrolling share of depreciation and amortization from consolidated real

estate JVs

(26,418)

(23,681)

(21,265)

(17,871)

(16,301)

(50,099)

(31,744) Our share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated real estate JVs

934

955

3,058

3,465

4,135

1,889

7,211 (Gain) loss on sales of real estate

(214,219)

—

(124,226)

435

—

(214,219)

(2,779) Impairment of real estate – rental properties

—

—

—

18,602

1,754

—

6,883 Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards

—

—

—

(1,472)

(2,191)

—

(4,427) Funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders –

diluted(1)

268,142

62,784

165,343

309,859

554,458

331,807

727,904 Unrealized losses (gains) on non-real estate investments

68,128

263,433

139,716

14,432

(244,031)

331,561

(197,780) Significant realized gains on non-real estate investments

—

—

—

(52,427)

(34,773)

—

(57,692) Impairment of real estate

—

—

—

24,018

3,172

—

3,172 Loss on early extinguishment of debt

3,317

—

—

—

—

3,317

67,253 Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards

(778)

(1,604)

(1,432)

149

3,428

(3,264)

2,382 Funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders –

diluted, as adjusted

$ 338,809

$ 324,613

$ 303,627

$ 296,031

$ 282,254

$ 663,421

$ 545,239





(1) Calculated in accordance with standards established by the Nareit Board of Governors.









Funds From Operations and Funds From Operations per Share (continued)

June 30, 2022

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders, the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP, including our share of amounts from consolidated and unconsolidated real estate joint ventures, to funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, and funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted, for the periods below. Per share amounts may not add due to rounding.





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



6/30/22

3/31/22

12/31/21

9/30/21

6/30/21

6/30/22

6/30/21 Net income (loss) per share attributable to Alexandria's common

stockholders – diluted

$ 1.67

$ (0.96)

$ 0.47

$ 0.67

$ 2.61

$ 0.74

$ 2.74 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets

1.32

1.36

1.40

1.26

1.19

2.68

2.39 Gain on sales of real estate

(1.33)

—

(0.80)

—

—

(1.34)

(0.02) Impairment of real estate – rental properties

—

—

—

0.12

0.01

—

0.05 Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards

—

—

—

(0.01)

(0.01)

—

(0.03) Funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common

stockholders – diluted

1.66

0.40

1.07

2.04

3.80

2.08

5.13 Unrealized losses (gains) on non-real estate investments

0.42

1.67

0.91

0.10

(1.67)

2.07

(1.39) Significant realized gains on non-real estate investments

—

—

—

(0.35)

(0.24)

—

(0.41) Impairment of real estate

—

—

—

0.16

0.02

—

0.02 Loss on early extinguishment of debt

0.02

—

—

—

—

0.02

0.47 Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards

—

(0.02)

(0.01)

—

0.02

(0.02)

0.02 Funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common

stockholders – diluted, as adjusted

$ 2.10

$ 2.05

$ 1.97

$ 1.95

$ 1.93

$ 4.15

$ 3.84





























Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding for calculation of:



























Earnings per share – diluted

161,412

158,198

154,307

151,561

146,058

159,814

141,896 Funds from operations, diluted, per share

161,412

158,209

154,307

151,561

146,058

159,814

141,896 Funds from operations, diluted, as adjusted, per share

161,412

158,209

154,307

151,561

146,058

159,814

141,896

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.