WalkMe Appoints Scott Little as Chief Revenue Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption solutions, today announced the appointment of Scott Little as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), reporting to CEO and Co-founder, Dan Adika. Little will lead WalkMe's overall go-to-market optimization and expansion efforts to capitalize on digital adoption's $34B total addressable market as demand for WalkMe's enterprise-class digital adoption platform (DAP) grows.

Little joins WalkMe from Software AG, where he spent nearly three years serving in executive sales roles, most recently as Chief Revenue Officer. Under his leadership, Software AG transformed its digital business into a modern SaaS and subscription dominated portfolio delivering double digit bookings growth and consistent profitability. Before Software AG, Little held a number of senior roles with global B2B SaaS technology companies Commvault and Aveva, as well as with industry stalwarts Oracle and IBM, spending nearly two decades with Oracle.

"Scott's experience in scaling sales organizations at high-growth companies and delivering operational excellence at leading enterprise technology companies will strengthen the infrastructure that will take WalkMe to the next level of growth," said Dan Adika, CEO and Co-Founder of WalkMe. "He is a strong leader who understands the huge market opportunity for WalkMe and the role digital adoption platforms play in achieving successful digital transformation outcomes. We are excited to welcome Scott to our management team to continue to drive WalkMe's success."

"What excites me the most about WalkMe is the opportunity to change the way humans interact with software to maximize companies' investment in technology," said Little. "With an entire career focused on enterprise B2B software sales, I've seen first-hand how lack of technology adoption has been a key impediment to successful transformation projects. DAP is the missing link that closes the gap, and I look forward to expanding WalkMe's reach to bring further value to the customers and industries we serve."

WalkMe's cloud-based Digital Adoption Platform enables organizations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Our code-free platform leverages our proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization's Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, our platform can be customized to fit an organization's needs.

