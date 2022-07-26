Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of June 30, 2022.




Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings


Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27


1.79 %

2) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 08/15/28


1.13 %

3) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33


0.69 %

4) Dominican Repubic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27


0.66 %

5) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32


0.65 %

6) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 07/15/28


0.55 %

7) Altice France SA/France 5.125%, 07/15/29


0.53 %

8) Altice Financing SA 5.75%, 08/15/29


0.51 %

9) CSC Holdings LLC 5.75%, 01/15/30


0.50 %

10) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. 8.678%, 04/15/35


0.50 %




Investment Type


Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade



Industrial



Communications - Media


6.81 %

Energy


6.30 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical


5.73 %

Basic


3.47 %

Communications - Telecommunications


3.19 %

Services


3.14 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other


3.01 %

Technology


2.85 %

Capital Goods


2.76 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


2.72 %

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment


2.42 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


2.33 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants


0.71 %

Transportation - Services


0.59 %

Transportation - Airlines


0.40 %

Other Industrial


0.07 %

SUBTOTAL


46.50 %

Credit Default Swaps


24.02 %

Financial Institutions



Banking


2.01 %

Finance


1.50 %

REITs


1.22 %

Brokerage


0.68 %

Insurance


0.67 %

Other Finance


0.53 %

SUBTOTAL


6.61 %

Utility



Electric


1.15 %

Other Utility


0.19 %

SUBTOTAL


1.34 %

SUBTOTAL


78.47 %

Interest Rate Futures


16.07 %

Corporates - Investment Grade



Financial Institutions



Banking


2.96 %

Insurance


1.53 %

Finance


0.69 %

REITs


0.29 %

Brokerage


0.12 %

Other Finance


0.02 %

SUBTOTAL


5.61 %

Industrial



Energy


0.82 %

Communications - Telecommunications


0.76 %

Basic


0.74 %

Transportation - Airlines


0.49 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.48 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.42 %

Technology


0.36 %

Communications - Media


0.33 %

Capital Goods


0.26 %

Other Industrial


0.20 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


0.19 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


0.12 %

Services


0.02 %

SUBTOTAL


5.19 %

Utility



Electric


0.08 %

SUBTOTAL


0.08 %

SUBTOTAL


10.88 %

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities



Credit Default Swaps


4.95 %

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS


1.23 %

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS


0.02 %

SUBTOTAL


6.20 %

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations



Risk Share Floating Rate


4.93 %

Non-Agency Fixed Rate


0.46 %

Non-Agency Floating Rate


0.41 %

Agency Fixed Rate


0.38 %

SUBTOTAL


6.18 %

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds



Industrial



Basic


1.20 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.74 %

Energy


0.73 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.66 %

Capital Goods


0.43 %

Communications - Telecommunications


0.31 %

Technology


0.20 %

Communications - Media


0.10 %

Services


0.07 %

Transportation - Services


0.02 %

SUBTOTAL


4.46 %

Utility



Electric


0.55 %

SUBTOTAL


0.55 %

Financial Institutions



REITs


0.18 %

Banking


0.06 %

Insurance


0.04 %

Finance


0.02 %

Other Finance


0.01 %

SUBTOTAL


0.31 %

SUBTOTAL


5.32 %

Bank Loans



Industrial



Technology


0.86 %

Communications - Telecommunications


0.80 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.70 %

Capital Goods


0.56 %

Energy


0.48 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


0.36 %

Other Industrial


0.33 %

Communications - Media


0.24 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.15 %

Services


0.11 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants


0.09 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


0.04 %

SUBTOTAL


4.72 %

Financial Institutions



Insurance


0.28 %

Finance


0.03 %

SUBTOTAL


0.31 %

Utility



Electric


0.19 %

SUBTOTAL


0.19 %

SUBTOTAL


5.22 %

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns



Emerging Markets - Sovereigns


4.64 %

Credit Default Swaps


0.27 %

SUBTOTAL


4.91 %

Collateralized Loan Obligations



CLO - Floating Rate


4.63 %

SUBTOTAL


4.63 %

Global Governments


3.62 %

Total Return Swaps


1.48 %

Common Stocks


1.47 %

Quasi-Sovereigns



Quasi-Sovereign Bonds


0.91 %

SUBTOTAL


0.91 %

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds


0.50 %

Inflation-Linked Securities


0.23 %

Preferred Stocks



Industrials


0.20 %

SUBTOTAL


0.20 %

Asset-Backed Securities



Autos - Fixed Rate


0.09 %

Other ABS - Fixed Rate


0.06 %

SUBTOTAL


0.15 %

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts



Currency Instruments


0.06 %

SUBTOTAL


0.06 %

Warrants


0.06 %

Interest Rate Swaps


-0.01 %

Put Options Written


-0.08 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements


-1.79 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents



Cash


5.26 %

Funds and Investment Trusts


0.54 %

SUBTOTAL


5.80 %

Derivative Offsets



Futures Offsets


-16.23 %

Swap Offsets


-34.25 %

SUBTOTAL


-50.48 %

TOTAL


100.00 %




Country Breakdown


Portfolio %

United States


72.43 %

United Kingdom


3.45 %

Canada


1.99 %

France


1.73 %

Luxembourg


1.61 %

Brazil


1.56 %

Mexico


1.18 %

Germany


1.01 %

Spain


0.98 %

Nigeria


0.75 %

Italy


0.70 %

Bahrain


0.67 %

Dominican Republic


0.66 %

India


0.65 %

Switzerland


0.62 %

Australia


0.59 %

Colombia


0.54 %

Israel


0.48 %

Finland


0.44 %

Netherlands


0.43 %

China


0.41 %

Cote D'Ivoire


0.41 %

Sweden


0.41 %

Oman


0.40 %

Macau


0.38 %

Argentina


0.36 %

Hong Kong


0.35 %

Peru


0.32 %

Angola


0.31 %

Jersey (Channel Islands)


0.31 %

Indonesia


0.28 %

Ghana


0.27 %

Egypt


0.25 %

Jamaica


0.25 %

Senegal


0.25 %

Gabon


0.21 %

Ukraine


0.20 %

South Africa


0.18 %

Ireland


0.17 %

Ecuador


0.16 %

Denmark


0.15 %

Zambia


0.15 %

El Salvador


0.13 %

Japan


0.13 %

Turkey


0.12 %

Venezuela


0.08 %

Guatemala


0.07 %

Chile


0.05 %

Bermuda


0.04 %

Kuwait


0.04 %

Panama


0.04 %

Morocco


0.03 %

Belgium


0.02 %

Cayman Islands


0.02 %

Czech Republic


0.02 %

Norway


0.02 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents


0.54 %

Total Investments


100.00 %




Net Currency Exposure Breakdown


Portfolio %

US Dollar


99.99 %

Canadian Dollar


0.11 %

Euro


0.03 %

Norwegian Krone


0.03 %

Argentine Peso


0.01 %

Indian Rupee


0.01 %

Japanese Yen


0.01 %

Singapore Dollar


0.01 %

Swiss Franc


-0.01 %

Chilean Peso


-0.01 %

Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)


-0.01 %

Pound Sterling


-0.04 %

Colombian Peso


-0.13 %

Total Net Assets


100.00 %




Credit Rating


Portfolio %

AAA


7.64 %

AA


0.56 %

A


1.10 %

BBB


13.45 %

BB


38.86 %

B


22.63 %

CCC


8.72 %

CC


0.17 %

C


0.11 %

D


0.01 %

Not Rated


4.90 %

Short Term Investments


0.54 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements


-1.79 %

N/A


3.10 %

Total


100.00 %




Bonds by Maturity


Portfolio %

Less than 1 Year


3.07 %

1 To 5 Years


39.93 %

5 To 10 Years


45.61 %

10 To 20 Years


4.59 %

20 To 30 Years


3.22 %

More than 30 Years


2.05 %

Other


1.53 %

Total Net Assets


100.00 %




Portfolio Statistics:



Average Coupon:


7.42 %

Average Bond Price:


87.06

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):



Bank Borrowing:


0.00 %

Investment Operations:


34.03 %

Preferred Stock:


0.00 %

Tender Option Bonds:


0.00 %

VMTP Shares:


0.00 %

Total Fund Leverage:


34.03 %

Average Maturity:


    6.83 Years

Effective Duration:


    4.86 Years

Total Net Assets:


$903.72 Million

Net Asset Value:


$10.48

Total Number of Holdings:


1,631

Portfolio Turnover:


40.00 %




* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.




The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.