Brad Paisley Music Catalog Acquired by HarbourView Equity Partners

NEWARK, N.J., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HarbourView Equity Partners (HarbourView), the global alternative asset management company founded by Sherrese Clarke Soares, has acquired the recorded music rights catalog of Country megastar Brad Paisley.

Brad Paisley has earned his place in country music history as one of the genre's most talented and decorated male solo artists. Over the past 20+ years, Paisley's songwriting and unmatched showmanship have won him numerous awards, including three GRAMMYs, two American Music Awards, 14 Country Music Association Awards and 15 Academy of Country Music Awards, among many others.

A member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2001, Paisley has written 21 of his 24 No. 1 hits, and in the mid- 2000's became the first artist to achieve 10 consecutive Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 singles. Honored as a CMA Entertainer of the Year his past works have amassed nearly 4 billion on-demand streams.

A prolific entertainer, Paisley's first prime-time ABC television special, Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special garnered over 18.1 million viewers. Paisley continues to collaborate with Peyton Manning in a multi-year ad campaign with Nationwide insurance and partners with Boot Barn® to develop Moonshine Spirit by Brad Paisley, an exclusive line of jeans, hats, T-shirts, jewelry, belts and woven shirts.

HarbourView has been extremely active since launching just nine months ago, acquiring over 35 catalogs to date. The firm's distinctly diverse portfolio features thousands of titles spanning numerous genres and decades. Most recently the company acquired the catalogs of rock band Hollywood Undead, multi-GRAMMY Award winning duo Dre & Vidal, and global superstar Luis Fonsi.

Focused on investment opportunities in the media and entertainment space, HarbourView combines decades of industry experience and investing expertise, supported by an experienced team to present a fresh take on investment management, built on intellectual curiosity.

The company strives to be the standard for excellence and integrity in investing in assets and companies driven by premier intellectual property, with expertise in and around esoteric asset classes, including in music, film, TV, and sports.

Fox Rothschild LLP served as legal counsel to HarbourView in the transaction. Brad Paisley is represented by Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Jess L. Rosen.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About HarbourView Equity Partners

HarbourView is a global investment firm focused on niche markets and esoteric investment opportunities that aim to build enduring value and returns. The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

