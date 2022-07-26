The ceremony to launch China's Grand Canal Overseas Tourism Promotion Season 2022 took place in Liaocheng

LIAOCHENG, China, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the guidance of the International Exchange and Cooperation Bureau of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the International Cooperation Department of the National Radio and Television Administration, the launching ceremony for China's Grand Canal Overseas Tourism Promotion Season 2022 was held recently in Liaocheng, the Water City to the north of the Yangtze River. The event was hosted by the Network of International Culturalink Entities and Departments of Culture and Tourism of eight provinces along the Canal, and organized by the CPC Liaocheng Municipal Committee and the People's Government of Liaocheng.

The launching ceremony for China's Grand Canal Overseas Tourism Promotion Season 2022 (PRNewswire)

With the theme "Touring the ancient Canal and enjoying the beauty of its intangible cultural heritage", the main purpose of the launching ceremony was to showcase and promote the Canal culture by demonstrating the charm of this historic Canal, according to the Foreign Affairs Office of the People's Government of Liaocheng.

At the ceremony, representatives from the Network of International Culturalink Entities and the National Academy of Chinese Theatre Arts signed a strategic cooperation agreement; attendees watched a highlight video of the event; and Liaocheng's 12 key cultural tourism projects were signed.

During the ceremony, a variety of other activities were held, such as the Grand Canal Handicraft Exhibition, the Grand Canal and Yellow River Painting and Calligraphy Exhibition, the Grand Canal and Yellow River Cultural Tourism Photography Exhibition, and the Promotion of the Grand Canal City.

Over recent years, Liaocheng has achieved great results in its transformation into a stellar city by showing the cultural and modern value of the Yellow River and the Grand Canal, and demonstrating the unique charm in the combination of the agricultural and commercial sectors.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=426292

Caption: The launching ceremony for China's Grand Canal Overseas Tourism Promotion Season 2022

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=426295

Caption: The Grand Canal runs through the city.

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=426296

Caption: Key projects are being signed.

The Grand Canal runs through the city. (PRNewswire)

Key projects are being signed. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Foreign Affairs Office of the People's Government of Liaocheng