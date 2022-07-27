Superior HealthPlan Offers Tips for Safely Feeding Newborns During Formula Supply Shortage

AUSTIN, Texas, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the ongoing infant formula shortage, families are experiencing additional stress as they struggle to find nutritious options for their babies. Superior HealthPlan is encouraging families to exercise caution with alternative feeding options while providing guidance to help keep infants safe and healthy.

"At Superior HealthPlan, we understand how critical infant formula is to a newborn's health and development, as it has the right balance of nutrients needed for growth," said Dr. David Harmon, Chief Medical Director at Superior HealthPlan. "That's why the increased cost and scarce availability of infant formula is distressing for families, especially those living in rural and underserved regions of Texas."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 1 in 4 parents exclusively breastfeed their children up to the age of 6 months, leaving a majority of parents and caregivers at least partially dependent on formula.

If impacted by infant formula shortages, Superior HealthPlan is encouraging families to follow these guidelines and seek out community resources for additional support, as needed:

DO talk with your pediatrician and ask if they have supplies of formula. Your





and ask if they have supplies of formula. Your local WIC office may also be able to suggest places to look.

DO check smaller stores and local community pharmacies , which may not be out of supply when the bigger stores are.







DO try new formulas as many babies can switch brands of formula, including generic store brands, unless your infant is on a specific





as many babies can switch brands of formula, including generic store brands, unless your infant is on a specific extensively hydrolyzed or amino acid-based formula. Ask your pediatrician about recommended specialty formula alternatives available for your infant.

DO NOT make a homemade formula or use imported formulas . This is not safe for your infant, as there are specific nutritional needs for an infant. The FDA reviews and makes sure all infant formula sold in U.S. stores meets strict rules related to ingredients to ensure it supports healthy growth and development.







DO NOT switch to cow's milk or other milk substitutes from the dairy section of the grocery store, such as almond or soy beverages (sometimes labeled as milk). This is true for babies 0 – 12 months of age.





from the dairy section of the grocery store, such as almond or soy beverages (sometimes labeled as milk). This is true for babies 0 – 12 months of age.

DO NOT water down formulas or use toddler formulas for infants younger than 12 months. This includes adding more water when mixing powdered formula or adding extra water to ready-to-serve, non-concentrated liquid formula. Both practices affect the nutrition your infant is getting.







DO NOT purchase expired or damaged cans. Check expiration dates.

Superior members are encouraged to visit https://superiorhealthplan.findhelp.com/ to search for local resources to address infant formula supply issues, food insecurity, or other critical needs. Families impacted by infant formula shortages can also contact the Community Connections Help Line at 1-866-775-2192 from 9 – 6 p.m.

