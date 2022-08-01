Deloitte and Awardco Form Alliance to Advise Organizations on Potential Tax Compliance Obligations Associated With Employee Rewards and Recognition

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte and Awardco today announced a strategic alliance to help organizations across the globe seamlessly deliver employee rewards and recognition while also better understanding the associated employer tax obligations. Through this collaboration, Deloitte's Global Employer Services team has initially developed a central location where Awardco customers can access key employer tax compliance obligations associated with Awardco's recognition platform.

However, management of award and recognition plans in multiple tax jurisdictions can be difficult, whether offered across multiple states or multiple countries, and the number of regulatory concerns only grows with the number of locations in which programs are offered. By providing a solution to address these tax considerations, Deloitte and Awardco will deliver real value for customers on a global scale.

"Now more than ever, employee recognition is crucial to engagement, retention and productivity across all organizations," said Steve Sonnenberg, Awardco CEO. "But if tax compliance isn't addressed, rewarding employees can often turn from inspiring to ineffective. We couldn't be more excited to join with Deloitte to make the world's largest employee reward network also the most tax compliant."

"Delivering a customized recognition program presents unique compliance challenges for employers who may be contending with multiple global jurisdictional requirements," said Sandy Shurin, principal, Deloitte Tax LLP. "Deloitte's Global Employer Services team will deliver tax compliance considerations content that can be accessed through the same platform Awardco customers use to reward their talent. This will effectively take the guesswork out of tax compliance, making Awardco's platform a more broad-based, one-stop-shop for rewards."

Compliance content will be made available to Awardco customers via a Deloitte-developed database that can be accessed through the Awardco user's company portal. Customers can select countries of interest, the parameters of their award program, and retrieve tax guidance that is relevant based on their selection.

Awardco incentivizes behavior and builds workplace culture through value-driven recognition and rewards. It is the only employee recognition and total rewards platform to partner with Amazon Business to offer the power of Amazon for any size organization's incentive programs. Offering millions of products, hotels, event tickets, gift cards, swag, and custom catalogs, Awardco is the largest reward network on the planet—all with zero markups. Coupled with the flexibility to build any number of recognition, incentive, milestone, or behaviorally-driven programs, Awardco's platform drives employee loyalty. For more information, visit us online at award.co.

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 345,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

