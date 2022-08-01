New hotel pays homage to the Austrian capital's imperial history while offering a modern approach to ultra-luxury hospitality in Vienna

HONG KONG, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosewood Vienna opens today, August 1, making its debut as the fifth European property in the Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® portfolio and the brand's first in the German-speaking market. Located at Petersplatz, one of the city's most famous squares, the hotel is steps from the celebrated Graben, Kohlmarkt, and Tuchlauben pedestrian streets, renowned for luxury shops and restaurants, and close to many of Vienna's cultural and historical sites. The property joins Rosewood's esteemed collection of European properties that includes Rosewood London, Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco in Tuscany, Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, and Rosewood Villa Magna in Madrid.

Rosewood Vienna occupies the former headquarters of the eminent financial institution, the Erste Group Bank AG. The 19th-century landmark is comprised of buildings of historic pedigree including the apartment in which Mozart lived and wrote The Abduction from the Seraglio. Today, the bank has been transformed into a hotel of singular luxury with 71 spacious guestrooms and 28 suites. A brasserie on the sixth floor and rooftop bar offer sweeping views of Vienna's Old Town. The property is home to Asaya Spa for integrated well-being, which will incorporate therapies and spa treatments inspired by Austria's wellness traditions beginning in September 2022. Rosewood's distinguished style of service and signature A Sense of Place® philosophy characterize the property with the timeless grace, elegance, and imperial élan that define Vienna as a destination of choice for new and established Rosewood guests.

"The opening of Rosewood Vienna offers today's ultra-luxury travelers a new kind of Viennese lifestyle, one that is imbued with the rich history of the destination yet the modern and cosmopolitan outlook befitting this dynamic European capital," says Alexander Lahmer, Managing Director of Rosewood Vienna. "We are thrilled to open our doors to a distinctive hospitality experience in one of the world's greatest cities."

The Glamour of Vienna's Culture

Vienna conveys the rich heritage of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, stands as a cosmopolitan gateway to Eastern Europe, and represents a modern world capital. Steps away from the hotel in the city's Old Town sits the gothic cathedral of St. Stephen, the Hofburg Imperial Palace complex, and the seat of the Hapsburgs, with prized collections of silver, porcelain, tapestries, furniture and art, including Old Masters at the nearby Kunsthistorisches Museum. More than a million prints and drawings, late Gothic to the present day, are part of an unprecedented and unmissable treasure at the Albertina museum. The Upper Belvedere Palace is a showcase of Viennese Modernism, with masterworks by Egon Schiele, Oskar Kokoschka, and Gustav Klimt, including the painter's dazzling tableau, The Kiss.

Influenced by the rich artistic heritage of Vienna, visual art is a hallmark of Rosewood Vienna, with work by contemporary artists in its guestrooms and throughout the property. Evocative murals painted by Austrian artist Marie Hartig embellish Salon Aurelie, the hotel's luminous lobby lounge. Among the decorative palm fronds, flora, and butterflies, inspired by Vienna's splendid Palmenhaus (Palm House) art nouveau conservatory, guests enjoy the ambiance of a chic Viennese coffee house.

Vienna is a city of music, in churches and palaces, concert halls, and theaters. Two of the world's leading performing arts organizations, the Vienna Philharmonic and the Vienna State Opera, perform in spectacular venues, the Musikverein and the Wiener Staatsoper respectively, along Vienna's famed Ringstrasse boulevard. The Staatsoper is also the venue for a uniquely Viennese tradition, the Vienna Opera Ball, held each February.

A Modern Yet Timeless Design

The reimagining of a grandly proportioned neoclassical bank building, designed in 1835 by Austrian architect Alois Pichl, into a 21st-century luxury hotel was realized by two Vienna architecture firms, A2K and BEHF, with décor by the London interior design studio Alexander Waterworth. Kroenland, a Viennese firm, created the brasserie and rooftop bar on the property's sixth and seventh floors, spaces that take advantage of unrivaled settings. The restaurant Neue Hoheit incorporates classical Austrian millwork suggestive of Vienna's legendary coffeehouses and cafés. Asaya Spa, on the fifth and sixth floors, displays a restful palette of light blue, gray, ecru and greige, with contemporary lighting by the acclaimed Viennese manufacturer Bakalowits and views of Vienna rooftops.

Residential Style

Interior designer Alexander Waterworth has fashioned a luxury residential domain, a home away from home. A warm, refined residential style imbues 71 guestrooms and 28 suites that extend over four of the hotel's seven floors. A neutral color palette in guestrooms conveys warmth and gracious refinement, with a background for an abundance of details such as handcrafted brass wall light fixtures whose design takes inspiration from an edelweiss, the Austrian alpine flower. The light-filled spaces reflect the unique heritage and design style of the cosmopolitan capital and feature custom-made furnishings, including a mini-bar of walnut, leather, and locally sourced gray marble, and an opulent bathroom vanity that features made-to-order lighting from one of Vienna's leading manufacturers. Distinctive fabrics by Backhausen, the distinguished company established in 1849 and renowned for its Wiener Jugendstil patterns, embellish finishings from curtains to chairs, tissue boxes, and bedside notepads. In collaboration with art and styling curation agency Atelier27, commissioned works by leading international artists include illustrations, archival photography with printed gold leaf, paper cuts, lithographs and wall sculptures.

The presidential suite, Hoffmann House, is named after the visionary Viennese modernist architect and designer, and a founder of the Wiener Werkstätte, the avant-garde design company. The grandly proportioned 1,916-square-foot suite includes a master bedroom, living room, entertainment area, kitchen, and a dining room with seating for eight. The splendid suite is suffused with Viennese ambiance, from the commissioned chandelier by the renowned firm J.L. Lobmeyr to Backhausen fabrics and bathroom furnishings based on Wiener Werkstätte designs. From the living room, a French balcony provides a privileged view of Petersplatz. Located on the third floor, the suite assures the ultimate in privacy with a separate entrance on Milchgasse. Hoffmann House may be connected to up to seven guestrooms as needed. In addition to commissioned art and sculpture, the suite's rooms are decorated with art glass and objets d'art by European artists that enhance the sense of place.

A New Dining Destination

Vienna has long been a cultural crossroads and culinary influences come together in a wholly original fashion at Rosewood Vienna's restaurant Neue Hoheit (New Highness), located on the hotel's sixth floor. The brasserie serves European dishes alongside Austrian classics, based on seasonal market ingredients. In addition, a josper grill of beef, fish, and vegetables complements charcuterie and seafood. Neue Hoheit's dining room and show kitchen offer diners distinct, interrelated spaces and an outdoor terrace. The Garden Room and Secret Garden offer private indoor and outdoor dining. Neue Hoheit affords striking views of Old Town rooftops, St. Peter's Church, and St. Stephen's Cathedral. On the seventh floor, the rooftop cocktail bar draws inspiration from a classic speakeasy. The intimate boíte, designed by interior designer Kroenland, features handcrafted cabinetry, a stow for a collection of rare vintages and international spirits, and a menu of classic and innovative cocktails ensuring amiable and memorable evenings.

The entrance to Neue Hoheit Brasserie and Bar is located on Tuchlauben, where elevators take guests directly to the sixth floor's restaurant, Garden Room, and Secret Garden and the seventh -floor's rooftop bar. With its unique setting, Neue Hoheit Brasserie and Bar is set to become an epicenter of gastronomy and nightlife for Vienna residents and hotel guests alike. Meanwhile, Salon Aurelie will offer an elegant and modern Viennese coffee house experience in the hotel's residential-style lobby space, serving light bites and beverages ranging from finger sandwiches, pastries and cakes to tea and aperitifs.

Tranquil Wellness Offerings

Asaya Spa, the first at a Rosewood property outside of Asia, extends over floors five and six of Rosewood Vienna and offers four treatment rooms and a social suite, relaxation area, sauna, steam bath, and experience shower. Asaya Spa at Rosewood Vienna has uncommon views of the dome and bell towers of St. Peter's Church and offers a range of therapies, spa treatments, and wellness programs with Viennese influences.

New Gathering Places

Rosewood Vienna's Pavilion, located on the first floor, is a suite of elegant spaces for social events and business meetings. Designed to accommodate up to 110 individuals in four rooms, its configurations can be adjusted to purpose, from board meetings to receptions. State-of-the-art technology addresses every audio-visual requirement. For al fresco gatherings, the Garden Room and Secret Garden, on the sixth floor, provide indoor and outdoor space for up to 60 guests.

Unique Experiences and Special Access

Vienna abounds with enriching experiences open to all visitors, including museums, palaces, historical sites, concert halls, and theaters. In addition, through the hotel's "Discover My Vienna" program, guests can explore the city through thoughtfully selected cultural activities personally curated and guided by local experts. These charming excursions include shopping for Augarten porcelain, designing tailormade shoes at Scheer boutique, and authentic culinary experiences at Zur Herknerin, a traditional Austrian tavern.

About Rosewood Vienna

Housed in a historic 19th-century building that was the former headquarters for Erste Group Bank AG, Rosewood Vienna is ideally situated on Petersplatz, one of the most famous squares in Vienna's Old Town. It is also just steps away from the city's most luxurious shopping and dining and its most famous historical sites. The fifth European property for Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® will serve as an unsurpassed gateway to one of the region's most charming destinations. Combining the best of European architecture and designed with a refined yet modern style, the hotel offers 99 spacious guestrooms and suites, all of which feature separate spaces for entertainment and relaxation. One of the hotel's top accommodations. Hoffman House, is a 1,916-sq.-ft. Presidential Suite, offering the ultimate in luxurious amenities and design. The property features a variety of dining and entertainment options, including a rooftop cocktail bar with exceptional views of the city and a bright and vibrant European brasserie. Rosewood also features Asaya wellness facility which serves as a private sanctuary for relaxation away from the busy sights and sounds of the city.

About Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts manages a global collection of 30 one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts and residences in 18 countries. Each Rosewood property embraces the brand's A Sense of Place® philosophy to reflect the individual location's history, culture and sensibilities. The Rosewood collection includes some of the world's most legendary hotels and resorts, including The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas and Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, as well as new classics such as Rosewood Hong Kong and Rosewood São Paulo. For those who wish to stay a little longer, Rosewood Residences offer a distinct opportunity for the ownership or rental of properties co-located with a Rosewood hotel or resort and of standalone for-sale residences. Rosewood Residences are defined by the brand's commitment to Enriched Living through thoughtful details and experiences that enhance the quality of life while evoking a sense of discovery and inspiration.

