Globant Launches Automotive Studio With Focus on Mobility at Scale

New Studio adds to Globant's Reinvention Studios portfolio, which includes Smart Payments, EdTech, Airlines, and Gaming, among others.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, today announced the launch of its Automotive Studio . With this new offering, the company aims to become the bridge the automotive industry needs toward mobility and digital revolutions.

Globant new logo (PRNewsfoto/Globant) (PRNewswire)

As the newest addition to Globant's Reinvention Studios portfolio, the Automotive Studio will help reinvent the industry by capturing the best capabilities from different technologies, including Metaverse, Gaming, Blockchain, Sustainability, Data & AI, IoT, UI Engineering, and Conversational Interfaces, leading to immersive customer experiences and augmented design.

"The automotive industry has been changing over the last decade with exceptional speed. Software is quickly becoming the value of the car. Security aspects such as ADAS, connected vehicles, and service-based functionality are all increasing the demand for our capabilities," said Diego Tartara, Chief Technology Officer at Globant. "With this new Studio, Globant will leverage its cutting-edge capabilities to empower and support the ultimate mobility reinvention."

The Automotive Studio provides eight innovative practices that deliver added value:

Software-Defined Vehicle: Help original equipment manufacturers and mobility companies implement software architecture to better access, understand, use, and update services necessary for new mobility solutions.

Mobile Customer Engagement: Design personalized marketing content, engaging digital experiences, and real-time data analysis.

Connected Mobility: Unlock the power of a vast data lake to build intelligent, personalized features and revenue-generating mobility services.

Autonomous Driving: Help clients implement robotics and machine learning to accelerate autonomous vehicle development.

Manufacturing & Supply Chain: Implement AI and machine learning to process supply chain information to track and trace the entire production process with unparalleled efficiency.

Product Engineering: Reduce time to market by empowering product developers and engineers to solve complex problems using high-performance computing, model-based design, and large-scale parallel simulations.

Mobility enters the Metaverse: Help clients boost new revenue streams through the development and launch of gaming platforms, NFT design, product showcases, virtual venues, and even virtual immerse training.

Sustainability: Counsel clients on embedding sustainability and sustainable innovation across the value chain.

"Vehicles are quickly evolving into digital software platforms, with AI, IoT, and data and other technologies accelerating the change," said Marina Saint-Lary, Globant CSO and Automotive Studio Lead. "We're enthusiastic about leveraging opportunities in this industry, building the bridge from where the automotive industry is coming from to where it's going. Our experts and partners are creating cutting-edge solutions, scaling and enhancing customer experiences, leveraging AI to increase efficiency in the ICE business and boosting new business models, building the future of mobility."

In the past year, Globant launched Reinvention Studios to leverage its industry knowledge and enable the profound transformation of specific industries by leaning on the deep technology expertise of the existing Digital Studios (which are focused on technologies like the Metaverse, Data & AI, and Blockchain, among others). Its portfolio includes Airlines, Bluecap Future Finance, EdTech, Gaming, Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment, Smart Payments, and Travel & Hospitality Studios.

To learn more about Automotive Studio, click here .

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design, and engineering meet scale.

We have more than 24,500 employees, and we are present in 19 countries working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by IDC MarketScape report.

We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford.

We are a member of the Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

Contact: pr@globant.com

Sign up to get first dibs on press news and updates.

For more information, visit www.globant.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Globant