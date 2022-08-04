Midwest Holding Schedules Conference Call to Review Results from Second Quarter of 2022

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Holding Inc. ("Midwest") (NASDAQ: MDWT) today announced plans to host a conference call to discuss its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2022 on August 16, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company also plans to post those results on the investor relations section of its website at https://ir.midwestholding.com after the close of the financial markets on August 15, 2022.

To register for this conference call, please use the following link: https://ige.netroadshow.com/registration/q4inc/11308/midwest-holding-inc-reports-second-quarter-2022-results/ . Registrants will receive a confirmation email with dial-in details.

The call may also be accessed via webcast at this link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/619100939

A replay of the webcast will be made available after the call on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at https://ir.midwestholding.com

About Midwest Holding Inc.

Midwest Holding Inc. is a technology-enabled, services-oriented annuity platform. Midwest designs and develops in-demand annuity products that are distributed through independent distribution channels to a large and growing demographic of U.S. retirees. Midwest originates, manages and typically transfers these annuities through reinsurance arrangements to asset managers and other third-party investors. Midwest also provides the operational and regulatory infrastructure and expertise to enable asset managers and third-party investors to form and manage their own reinsurance capital vehicles.

Contacts

For more information, please visit www.midwestholding.com

Investor contact: ir@midwestholding.com

Media inquiries: press@midwestholding.com

